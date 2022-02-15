Italy 10, United States 4

|Italy
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|4
|0
|—
|10
|United States
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|—
|4
Team Shots: 64, Team Points: 195, Team Percentage: 76.
S. Arman Shots: 16, Points: 50, Percentage: 78.
M. Giovanella Shots: 16, Points: 50, Percentage: 78.
A. Mosaner Shots: 16, Points: 43, Percentage: 67.
J. Retornaz Shots: 16, Points: 52, Percentage: 81.
Team Shots: 64, Team Points: 205, Team Percentage: 80.
M. Hamilton Shots: 16, Points: 51, Percentage: 80.
J. Landsteiner Shots: 16, Points: 59, Percentage: 92.
C. Plys Shots: 16, Points: 46, Percentage: 72.
J. Shuster Shots: 16, Points: 49, Percentage: 77.