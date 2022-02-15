Alexa
Italy 10, United States 4

By Associated Press
2022/02/15 22:26
Italy 1 0 0 2 0 2 0 1 4 0 10
United States 0 0 2 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 4
Italy

Team Shots: 64, Team Points: 195, Team Percentage: 76.

S. Arman Shots: 16, Points: 50, Percentage: 78.

M. Giovanella Shots: 16, Points: 50, Percentage: 78.

A. Mosaner Shots: 16, Points: 43, Percentage: 67.

J. Retornaz Shots: 16, Points: 52, Percentage: 81.

United States

Team Shots: 64, Team Points: 205, Team Percentage: 80.

M. Hamilton Shots: 16, Points: 51, Percentage: 80.

J. Landsteiner Shots: 16, Points: 59, Percentage: 92.

C. Plys Shots: 16, Points: 46, Percentage: 72.

J. Shuster Shots: 16, Points: 49, Percentage: 77.

Updated : 2022-02-16 00:05 GMT+08:00

