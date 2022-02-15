Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Cyprus to ease COVID-19 access restrictions on unvaccinated

By Associated Press
2022/02/15 20:26
A woman wearing a protective mask walks at a main shopping street in central capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. Tourism-reliant Cyprus...

A woman wearing a protective mask walks at a main shopping street in central capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. Tourism-reliant Cyprus...

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus is lifting COVID-19 restrictions on access for the unvaccinated to bars, restaurants and other venues following a leveling off of new coronavirus cases in recent days that has eased the pressure on the health care system.

Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantela said Tuesday that unvaccinated people can enter nightclubs, soccer stadiums, theaters, hotels and cinemas starting Feb. 21 as long as they show a valid COVID-19 rapid test taken within the previous 24 hours.

The maximum number of people permitted in nightclubs and other venues is being raised by 50 to 250, while single-table seating increases from eight to 12. The number allowed to gather in private residences doubles to 20.

Maximum capacity at soccer stadiums and cinemas is being raised to 70% and 75%, respectively. The percentage of private sector employees required to work from home is being halved to 25%.

Hadjipantela also said that the “test-to-stay” measure under which primary, junior high school and high school students are required to undergo regular rapid tests to attend classes is also being expanded to teaching staff and government workers.

Cyprus has seen daily COVID-19 cases taper off in recent days to hover at an infection rate of around 2.2% as have hospital admissions of serious cases.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Updated : 2022-02-15 22:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Menstrual leave not applicable to transgender women: Taiwan Ministry of Labor
Menstrual leave not applicable to transgender women: Taiwan Ministry of Labor
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette' moment
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette' moment
Taiwan should rethink zero-COVID policy: Epidemiologist
Taiwan should rethink zero-COVID policy: Epidemiologist
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Taiwanese tourists singled out for Philippine quarantine
Taiwanese tourists singled out for Philippine quarantine
Air Force soldier allegedly kills sons in central Taiwan, attempts suicide
Air Force soldier allegedly kills sons in central Taiwan, attempts suicide
Taiwan reports 1st Omicron death, 5 local cases
Taiwan reports 1st Omicron death, 5 local cases
Korrnell Ritz Academy fined NT$190,000 for abuse of students in central Taiwan
Korrnell Ritz Academy fined NT$190,000 for abuse of students in central Taiwan
"