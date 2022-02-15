Physical Security Information Management Market 2022 :Key Player, Trend and Segmented Data, Demand and Forecast by 2031

Physical Security Information Management Market to reach USD 2487.0 billion by 2027.Global Physical Security Information Management Market is valued at approximately USD 883.7 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.93 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Physical Security Information Management is a software platform designed to integrate various security applications and devices and monitor them through a single comprehensive user interface. The major capabilities of PSIM devices include collection, analysis, verification, reporting, resolution, and audit trail. The increasing government initiatives for smart cities have led to the adoption of Physical Security Information Management across the forecast period. For Instance: according to weforum.org in 2020, It is estimated that almost 70 % of the world’s population will live in smart cities by 2050. The government initiatives by various countries are rapidly increasing which include sponge cities, vertical forests, the 20 minute neighborhood, smarter commuting, the green train track and miniature urban forests. Rising demand for enhanced security systems enhances the growth of Physical Security Information Management. Also, with the increasing investment and stringent government laws towards security management, the adoption & demand for Physical Security Information Management is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, high deployment costs impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The geographical regions considered for the global Physical Security Information Management market analysis includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is deemed as the significant region across the globe in terms of huge market share due to the increasing technological awareness and rising initiatives towards organized and controlled security systems. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also estimated to attain maximum growth rate during 2021-2027. Factors such as the increasing demand for security systems due to rising incidences of cyber and physical security threats would create beneficial growth forecasts for the Physical Security Information Management market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Johnson Controls International PLC

Genetec Inc.

Qognify Inc.

Verint Systems Inc.

Vidsys Inc.

NEC Corporation

CNL Software Ltd.,

Tyco International Ltd.

Intergraph Corporation

VideoNEXT Federal,

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Solution

Services

By Deployment:

On-premise

cloud

By End-user Industry:

BFSI

Transportation and Logistics

Government and Defense

Retail

Energy and Utilities

Other End-user Verticals

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Physical Security Information Management Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

