Fintech-as-a-Service Platform Market :Report 2022 Industry Trends, Share and Size, Expected CAGR, Top players and Consumer Analysis across the Region and Globe, Opportunities and Growth till 2031

Fintech-as-a-Service Platform is a software that helps business owners, companies, and consumers to manage and monitor their financial operations, by utilizing algorithms and other software. The increasing adoption of smartphones for money transactions has led to the adoption of Fintech-as-a-Service Platform across the forecast period. For Instance: according to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation in 2019, the Indian online money transactions industry is projected to amount to USD 500 billion by 2020 which is contributing almost 15 % to the total GDP.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.

In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Market.

According to Statista in 2021, approximately 2 billion people were using smartphones for online money transactions globally. In 2020 the global retail e-commerce sales grew by 25 %. Thus, digital transactions will also increase. Digitalization in financial services is propelling the market growth of Fintech-as-a-Service Platform. Also, with the increasing government and private initiatives towards digital payments, the adoption & demand for Fintech-as-a-Service Platform is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, lack of awareness and skilled Professionals impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The geographical regions considered for the global Fintech-as-a-Service Platform market study includes Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is considered as the leading region across the world with respect to huge market share owing to the increasing demand for digitalization in money transactions, increasing adoption of smartphones and technological awareness.

Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also projected to attain a favorable growth rate during 2021-2027. Factors such as rising demand for technological innovations in money transactions and financial services, internet penetration, increasing adoption of smartphones would create lucrative growth forecasts for the Fintech-as-a-Service Platform market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

PayPal Holdings Inc.

Ant Financial Services Group

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Square Inc.

Envestnet Inc.

SoFi Inc.

LendingClub Corporation

Adyen N.V.

Xero Limited

Kabbage

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Service:

Payments

Fund Transfer

Wealth Management

Personal Loans And P2P Lending

Insurance

Personal Finance

Others

By Technology:

AI,

Blockchain

Analytics

Mobile Commerce

Cryptography

Cloud Infrastructure

Biometrics

RPA

Cyber Security

Others

By Application:

Retail Banking,

Investment Banking

Hedge Funds

Stock Trading Firms

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Fintech-as-a-Service Platform Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

