Taiwan’s China Airlines wins back-to-back ‘Silver Class’ in 2022 Sustainability Yearbook

Achieving this rating for two years in a row has made CAL Taiwan’s top carrier in terms of its total ESG score

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/15 20:18
(CAL photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s China Airlines (CAL) was awarded the “Silver Class” rating in the Sustainability Yearbook 2022, emerging from a group of 51 airlines to take second place for the second consecutive year.

The results of the Sustainability Yearbook 2022 were recently announced by S&P Global, the international sustainability ratings agency.

According to a CAL press release on Tuesday, only seven airlines received the honor of being included in the Yearbook this year for their outstanding sustainability performance.

Achieving this rating for two years in a row has made CAL Taiwan’s top carrier in terms of its total environmental and social sustainability and corporate governance (ESG) score, CAL states.

The 2022 Sustainability Yearbook assesses the sustainability performance of more than 7,500 large enterprises in 61 industries globally, with only the top 15% of enterprises in each industry being eligible to receive the award with the final score based on strict criteria, the release says.

China Airlines had previously been recognized with the “Bronze Class” rating in the airline industry three times and improved its standing to “Silver Class” last year.
Silver Class
Sustainability Yearbook
S&P Global
CAL
China Airlines
ESG

