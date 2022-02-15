Switzerland 9, United States 6

|Switzerland
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|—
|9
|United States
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|—
|6
Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 251, Team Percentage: 79.
M. Barbezat Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.
A. Paetz Shots: 20, Points: 64, Percentage: 80.
S. Tirinzoni Shots: 20, Points: 64, Percentage: 80.
E. Neuenschwander Shots: 19, Points: 52, Percentage: 68.
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 248, Team Percentage: 78.
B. Hamilton Shots: 20, Points: 62, Percentage: 78.
T. Peterson Shots: 20, Points: 63, Percentage: 79.
T. Peterson Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.
N. Roth Shots: 20, Points: 58, Percentage: 73.