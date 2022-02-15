Kerry Logistics Network and Hengan Group’s Joint Venture Karrion Meets Strong Demand for COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits in Hong Kong

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 15 February 2022 - Kerry Logistics Network Limited's ('KLN'; Stock Code 0636.HK) joint venture with Hengan International Group Company Limited ('Hengan Group'; Stock Code 1044.HK), Karrion Development Limited ('Karrion'), is launching a new SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Detection Kit (Colloidal gold method) ('rapid detection kit') named "BandiCheck" under the Banitore brand in Hong Kong today to help check the spread of COVID-19 and protect the public.

The "BandiCheck" rapid detection kit contains nasal and oral swabs and is proven to be able to effectively detect the COVID-19, including the Omicron and Delta variants. According to the test results of Germany's Paul-Ehrlich Institut (PEI), the overall sensitivity of the "BandiCheck" nasal swab ranked in the top ten among a total of 199 comparable products as at 31 January 2022. Furthermore, the oral swab is not only an innovative product, but is also designated for the Hong Kong market. Optimal to use in conducting large scale screening tests, the rapid detection kits can provide results within 15 minutes and are easy to use, highly stable as well as at a lower cost.

Samuel Lau, Deputy Managing Director - Integrated Logistics of KLN, said, "Building upon KLN's established logistics network and Banitore's reputation as a trustworthy healthcare brand, Karrion will deliver this in-demand solution efficiently and with abundant supply to meet the present need for a quick and easy to use detection kit in bulk to help contain the fifth wave and for the public's peace of mind."

Martin Li, Executive Director & Chief Financial Officer of Hengan Group, said, "To support the government's call for voluntary testing, Karrion and Banitore are a perfect fit to bring the 'BandiCheck' rapid detection kit to the public at this challenging moment. Our collaboration with KLN was formed during the first wave of the pandemic in 2020, and it is only fitting that we are doing our part to help curb an even more ferocious outbreak."

Karrion was established in 2021 to create synergy in the B2B bulk distribution and wholesale market of medical, healthcare and hygiene products.

About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

Kerry Logistics Network is an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and the strongest coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal), industrial project logistics, to cross-border e-commerce, last-mile fulfilment and infrastructure investment.

With a global presence across 58 countries and territories, Kerry Logistics Network has established a solid foothold in half of the world's emerging markets. Its diverse infrastructure, extensive coverage in international gateways and local expertise span across the Mainland of China, India, Southeast Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM and other locations.

Kerry Logistics Network generated a revenue of over HK$53 billion in 2020 and is the largest international logistics company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

About Hengan Group (Stock Code 1044.HK)

Hengan Group was established in 1985. It is principally engaged in production, distribution and sales of personal hygiene products in mainland China. The shares of Hengan International have been listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since 1998. The Group has become a Hang Seng Index constituent since June 2011. Under the Hengan Group, BANITORE was founded in 1978 and is Hong Kong's leading brand in First Aid supplies. Its products have been extended to most pharmacies, supermarkets, chain-stores, hospitals and clinics.

