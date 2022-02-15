Legislative Yuan speaker lauds Taiwan-South Korea democratic partnership

South Korean representative to Taiwan Chung Byung-won and Legislative Yuan Speaker You Si-kun. South Korean representative to Taiwan Chung Byung-won and Legislative Yuan Speaker You Si-kun. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Legislative Yuan Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) highlighted the democratic alliance between Taiwan and South Korea amidst the growing Chinese threat in East Asia during a meeting with South Korean representative to Taiwan Chung Byung-won on Tuesday (Feb. 15).

Speaker You said that South Korea and Taiwan are not only economic partners but also important democratic partners. The two countries share the universal values of freedom, democracy, human rights, and the rule of law, the Liberty Times (LTN) reported.

The Legislative speaker said he hopes South Korea will hold a successful general election, which is scheduled for March 9. “Only citizens of liberal and democratic countries can decide the future of their country by a sacred vote,” he said.

You pointed out that South Korea and the U.S. placed great importance on Taiwan Strait peace and stability in a joint statement issued in May. “This commitment is of great significance to Taiwan, and I thank the South Korean government for its determination to maintain democracy and security in Northeast Asia.”

Chung Byung-won said that the total trade volume between Taiwan and South Korea has exceeded US$50 billion and the number of visitors between the two countries has surpassed 2.5 million. On this basis, Chung said he will continue to deepen bilateral cooperation and that he hopes bilateral exchanges between the two legislatures will return to pre-pandemic levels.