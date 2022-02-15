Alexa
Over a thousand foreign teachers now allowed to enter Taiwan

Overseas educators’ careers in Taiwan put off due to COVID

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/15 17:25
English teacher in Taiwan.

English teacher in Taiwan. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Over a thousand foreign teachers who have been hired by Taiwanese institutions but failed to enter the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic can now apply.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) said in a Tuesday (Feb. 15) statement that a total of 1,156 overseas educators were granted a permit to teach in Taiwan for the 2021 academic year. The intensified border controls, however, have stalled their entry into Taiwan.

With the influx of Lunar New Year returnees easing, the individuals are allowed to proceed with their career plans in the country. They will be required to provide a negative PCR test within two days prior to their flight and proof they’re fully vaccinated, among other COVID rules.

The foreign personnel will be working at non-tertiary schools, as part of the country’s ambition to go bilingual, but not limited to English education, according to a MOE official. They will constitute just a portion of the country’s growing foreign faculty, including experts employed by local governments.

Principals Association of R.O.C. President Chang Hsin-wu (張信務) said most of the foreign teachers will be conducting classes at junior high schools, in language and other subjects such as art and sports. For the longer term, Chang believes more effort should be invested in nurturing local talent in bilingual education for the campaign to succeed, per UDN.
