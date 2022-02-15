Shipment of 1.4 million Moderna doses arrives in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A total of 1.4 million Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses arrived in Taiwan Tuesday (Feb. 15) ahead of preparations for the country’s 23rd round of vaccinations.

Moderna jabs have been among those most-requested by the public during the recent campaign promoting booster shots. This year’s first batch of more than 1.5 million doses of the vaccine arrived on Jan. 25, part of a total of 20 million doses ordered by the government for delivery this year, UDN reported.

Registrations for the 23rd round of vaccinations, which is devoted entirely to booster shots, will open Wednesday (Feb. 16), with the jabs to be administered Feb. 21-27.

Persons 55 and older can register on the government vaccination platform beginning at 10 a.m., followed by those aged 38 to 54 at noon and those 18 to 37 at 2 p.m. Registrations for all groups close at noon on Friday (Feb. 18). Only people who received two COVID shots before Dec. 5, 2021, can register for a booster.

More than 1.58 million doses will be available for next week’s round, including 769,000 from Moderna, 663,000 from BioNTech, 126,000 from Taiwan’s Medigen, and 23,000 from AstraZeneca.