1st restaurant offering Taiwanese Wagyu beef fully booked in Taipei

Marbled meat from Yuanxing cattle comparable to Japan's A4 Wagyu beef

By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/15 18:14
Chef at Yuan Niu preparing Taiwanese Wagyu beef cut for guests on opening day, February 13, 2022. 

Chef at Yuan Niu preparing Taiwanese Wagyu beef cut for guests on opening day, February 13, 2022.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A restaurant featuring beef from the first Taiwanese breed of Wagyu cattle, Yuanxing (源興牛), recently opened in Taipei and has already been fully booked for a month as gourmets jockey to try the ultra-premium meat.

The new breed was developed by the late former President Lee Teng-hui (李登輝) in 2016 as part of his ambition to transform the nation's livestock sector. Yuanxing cattle entered commercial production in eastern Taiwan late last year.

Lee, who earned degrees in agricultural economics in Taiwan, Japan, and the U.S., was committed to revolutionizing the country's cattle industry by crossbreeding local cattle with Tajima, a popular Japanese Wagyu breed known for its rich marbling, as a strategy to increase the quality of local beef.

Today, the cattle are owned by the biotechnology firm founded by Lee himself — the only company that breeds and raises Taiwanese Wagyu cattle. Close to 300 head of the beef cattle are being raised on a Hualien farm along with 460 dairy cattle, per a UDN report.

In addition to rich marbling, Yuanxing is said to have a milky aroma and more water-holding capacity for the best mouthfeel. The quality is comparable to Japan's A4 Wagyu beef, and the farm is still aiming to raise the quality of marbling to the level of A5.

Today, the premium beef is available at the Yuan Niu (源牛) restaurant, which is located near Taipei Arena and run by Lee's biotech firm. The store offers various hotpot sets, which start at NT$1,688 (US$61), as well as traditional Taiwanese dishes ranging from NT$250 to NT$320.

According to the company, dairy production on the small farm is growing steadily, with monthly revenue of approximately NT$6 million. The demand for beef from the restaurant is expected to add another NT$6 million per month.
