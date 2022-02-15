MOFA shoots down French presidential candidate's comments on Taiwan

Presidential candidate Fabien Roussel of the French Communist Party gives speech during campaign rally in Marseille Sunday, Feb. 6. Presidential candidate Fabien Roussel of the French Communist Party gives speech during campaign rally in Marseille Sunday, Feb. 6. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) rejected comments made by French presidential candidate Fabien Roussel on Sunday (Feb. 13) regarding Taiwan’s political status.

Roussel, a member of the French Communist Party, said on France 5's political talk show C Dans L'air that Taiwan is part of China and should abide by "one country, two systems," just like Hong Kong.

MOFA reiterated in a press release Tuesday (Feb. 15) that Taiwan is not part of China and that the Chinese Communist Party has never ruled Taiwan for a single day. This is an indisputable fact as well as the status quo in the Taiwan Strait, MOFA said, adding that only the democratically elected government in Taiwan can represent Taiwanese on the international stage.

The so-called "one country, two systems" has been declared bankrupt by democratic countries after Hong Kong's freedom and human rights were destroyed by the Chinese Communist government, MOFA said. It added that Roussel’s comments reflect the expansion of Chinese authoritarianism.

MOFA added that it is impossible for Taiwanese, who advocate democracy and freedom, to accept these remarks. It pledged to continue working to gain more international support and recognition of Taiwan's democratic struggle and achievements in governance.