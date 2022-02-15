Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s TSMC hiring political economics talent amid geopolitical tensions

Chipmaking giant compelled to weigh U.S-China ructions in decision-making

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/15 16:17
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (TSMC) headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (TSMC) headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is seeking to recruit a political economics expert amid heightened geopolitical risk.

The world’s largest chipmaker is hiring a “business intelligence analyst” with a doctorate in political economics or international relations on LinkedIn. The successful applicant will be responsible for researching “U.S.-China-Taiwan relations” among other analyses and will report to the company’s vice president of corporate planning directly, according to the job description.

More than 80 applications for the vacancy have been filed as of Tuesday (Feb. 15).

Austin Wang (王宏恩), an assistant professor in political science at the University of Nevada, said on Facebook that Taiwanese businesses taking political economics seriously is a welcome development. It will boost investment in Taiwanese think tanks and contribute to the study of relevant topics, he reckoned.

Having earned the epithets the “silicon shield” and “the hope diamond of the semiconductor industry,” TSMC finds itself needing to navigate the growing U.S.-China tensions. The Economist wrote in a May 2021 article that the Taiwanese government has urged TSMC and the country's other chipmakers to keep their advanced capacities in the country to protect them from foreign interference.

The chipmaking giant is picking up the pace as it establishes new plants in Taiwan. The proposal to expand semiconductor investment in the Central Taiwan Science Park in Taichung, was greenlit in January.

The proposal allegedly involves TSMC’s 2-nanometer process facilities, though the company has yet to confirm this, saying only that it’s not ruling out such a plan, per CNA.

Taiwan’s TSMC hiring political economics talent amid geopolitical tensions
TSMC job post. (LinkedIn screenshot)
TSMC
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company
Taiwan
semiconductor
chipmaker
political economics
business intelligence
U.S.
China

RELATED ARTICLES

US to reopen Solomon Islands embassy in bid to limit Chinese regional influence
US to reopen Solomon Islands embassy in bid to limit Chinese regional influence
2022/02/14 18:28
Subkarma building metaverse-ready brand marketing for Taiwan with NFTs
Subkarma building metaverse-ready brand marketing for Taiwan with NFTs
2022/02/14 18:15
Taipei reported over 600 cases of falsely advertised food, medical items in 2021
Taipei reported over 600 cases of falsely advertised food, medical items in 2021
2022/02/14 17:23
China could ramp up pressure on Taiwan if conflict breaks out in Ukraine
China could ramp up pressure on Taiwan if conflict breaks out in Ukraine
2022/02/14 16:21
Ukraine-Russia tensions have limited impact on Taiwan's semiconductor industry: ITRI
Ukraine-Russia tensions have limited impact on Taiwan's semiconductor industry: ITRI
2022/02/14 15:48

Updated : 2022-02-15 16:28 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Menstrual leave not applicable to transgender women: Taiwan Ministry of Labor
Menstrual leave not applicable to transgender women: Taiwan Ministry of Labor
Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette' moment
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette' moment
Taiwan should rethink zero-COVID policy: Epidemiologist
Taiwan should rethink zero-COVID policy: Epidemiologist
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Taiwanese tourists singled out for Philippine quarantine
Taiwanese tourists singled out for Philippine quarantine
Air Force soldier allegedly kills sons in central Taiwan, attempts suicide
Air Force soldier allegedly kills sons in central Taiwan, attempts suicide
Korrnell Ritz Academy fined NT$190,000 for abuse of students in central Taiwan
Korrnell Ritz Academy fined NT$190,000 for abuse of students in central Taiwan
Taipei partially lifts COVID curbs
Taipei partially lifts COVID curbs
"