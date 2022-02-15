DeBrincat's 28th goal snaps tie in 3rd, Blackhawks down Jets

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) looks for the puck as Winnipeg Jets' Kristian Reichel (87), Josh Morrissey (44) and Adam Lowry (1... Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) looks for the puck as Winnipeg Jets' Kristian Reichel (87), Josh Morrissey (44) and Adam Lowry (17) work around Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson (56) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) celebrates his goal against the Chicago Blackhawks with Mark Scheifele (55) and Ville Heinola (14) during the third... Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) celebrates his goal against the Chicago Blackhawks with Mark Scheifele (55) and Ville Heinola (14) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save as Connor Murphy (5) defends against Winnipeg Jets' Cole Perfetti (91) during the se... Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save as Connor Murphy (5) defends against Winnipeg Jets' Cole Perfetti (91) during the second period of NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save on a wraparound attempt by Winnipeg Jets' Andrew Copp during the third period of an ... Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save on a wraparound attempt by Winnipeg Jets' Andrew Copp during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Winnipeg Jets' Adam Lowry (17) checks Chicago Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson (56) into the Jets' bench during the third period of an NHL hockey game in W... Winnipeg Jets' Adam Lowry (17) checks Chicago Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson (56) into the Jets' bench during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Winnipeg Jets' Adam Lowry (17) knocks down the puck in front of Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the third period of an NHL... Winnipeg Jets' Adam Lowry (17) knocks down the puck in front of Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save as Calvin de Haan (44) defends against Winnipeg Jets' Cole Perfetti (91) during the ... Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save as Calvin de Haan (44) defends against Winnipeg Jets' Cole Perfetti (91) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) celebrates with Patrick Kane (88) after the Blackhawks scored against the Winnipeg Jets during th... Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) celebrates with Patrick Kane (88) after the Blackhawks scored against the Winnipeg Jets during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Alex DeBrincat scored his 28th goal midway through the third period and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Winnipeg Jets 3-1 on Monday night.

DeBrincat beat Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck with a high shot at 9:42 to break a 1-all tie. Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist, and Brandon Hagel added an empty-netter.

Marc-Andre Fleury made 30 saves for the Blackhawks (18-24-7), who have won twice in their last six games (2-4-0).

Mark Scheifele scored for the Jets (20-18-8), and Hellebuyck stopped 21 of the 23 shots he faced.

Winnipeg was 2-0-1 in its previous three games.

There was no scoring in the first period and Chicago led 1-0 after the second.

Winnipeg outshot the Blackhawks 11-8 in the opening period. The Jets had the only power play, but Fleury turned aside two shots, including one from Winnipeg’s leading scorer, Kyle Connor.

The Blackhawks picked up the pace in the second and were rewarded with Kane’s 12th goal of the season.

Using Kirby Dach skating ahead of him as a bit of a screen, Kane snapped a low shot through Hellebuyck’s pads at 10:21.

Kane also had a shot sail wide of an open net and rang one off the crossbar.

Chicago had a power play early in the period but couldn’t get a shot on net.

Jets forward Adam Lowry got a short-handed breakaway, but Fleury appeared to throw his stick attempting a poke check and it hit Lowry’s stick to nix a shot.

Winnipeg had a 9-8 edge in shots in the second.

Scheifele evened the score at 6:17 of the third when he banged in a puck that had bounced off a player and landed at the side of the crease.

DeBrincat gave Chicago the lead again and Hagel added to it at 19:04.

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: Host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday in the opener of a six-game homestand.

Jets: Host the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday in the second of a four-game homestand. Winnipeg will be allowed a full-capacity crowd under health restrictions that relax Tuesday.

