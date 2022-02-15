Heat Meter Market Key Players| Landis+Gyr, Elster, Wasion Group| Rising Demand, Emerging Growth, Business Development, And Regional Analysis 2030

Heat Meter Market to reach USD 1416.5 billion by 2025. Heat Meter Market valued approximately USD 837.3 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.8 % over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Heat meters are used for measuring the transmitted or consumed energy. Some of the major components of heat meters are heat carrier, flow meter, input and output temperature sensors and electronic calculators. After installation of heat meters, end-users have to pay only for the heat consumed by them. Requirement for accuracy in measurement of heat consumption is the one of the major factors attributing towards high CAGR during the forecast period. Favorable regulatory policies by government of various countries in order to attain energy efficiency and rising concern towards carbon emission is expected to stimulate the market growth.

For instance, the government of Canada signed the Paris Agreement and Copenhagen Accord in 2009 under its climate action plan for reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 17% by 2020 below 2005 levels. However, growing competition among marketers due to alternative heating technologies and operational cost are some of the restraining factors of market growth in forecast years.

The regional analysis of global heat meter market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rapidly increasing demand of heat meters. Europe also contributes a satisfactory growth in the global heat meter market due to regulations imposed for installation of heat meters. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to rising environmental concerns regarding carbon emissions in developing countries such as India, China and Japan.

Major market player included in this report are:

> Siemens

> Danfoss

> Diehl

> Landis+Gyr

> Elster

> Wasion Group

> Engelmann

> Kamstrup

> Ista

> Qundis

> Sontex

> Zenner

> Sensus (Xylem)

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

> Mechanical Heat Meter

> Static Heat Meter

By Connectivity:

> Wireless Connection

> Wired Connection

By End-User:

> Residential

> Industrial

> Commercial & Public

By Regions:

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

> Europe

o UK

o Germany

> Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

> Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

> Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

