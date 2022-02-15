Magnetic Beads Market Size, Business Opportunities, and Forecast to 2030 | Teja Scientific Glass Works, Vazyme Biotech Co. Ltd., and Alcon Scientific Industries.

Magnetic bead, also known as magnetic stirrer bar or magnetic flea, is a tool that rotates and generates stirring action when immersed in appropriate liquid. Isolation of DNA or RNA is an utmost important process step in the biochemical and diagnosis process. Magnetic beads find applications in DNA isolation that help to meet enhanced yield and purity during various processes such as genotyping, genome sequencing, and pathogen screening.

The global magnetic beads market forecast was valued at $1.1 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $2.6 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2021 to 2027.

These beads are widely incorporated for the effective separation of micrometer-sized para-ferromagnetic and ferromagnetic particles from chemical or biological suspensions. In addition, downstream applications such as detection, cloning, sequencing, hybridization, and cDNA synthesis are carried out using magnetic beads.

The factor that acts as a key driving force of the global magnetic beads market is a surge in the adoption of magnetic fleas in molecular biology, immunoassays, and medical applications. The biomedical sector uses magnetic beads for various applications such as clinical diagnosis, drug targeting, cell isolation, nucleic acid purification, and detection, which notably contributes toward the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rise in the prevalence of acute respiratory infections (ARIs) is increasing the risk of developing severe diseases, such as pneumonia.

Pneumonia, in turn, leads to high morbidity and mortality rates among children. Thus, the development of an effective way for diagnosis and providing timely treatment has put the burden on the healthcare system. These are the major factors that are augmenting the demand for magnetic beads. However, protein and cellular purification is a time-consuming process and requires additional accelerators such as the addition of fine particles, which, in turn, incurs additional cost, thus limiting the growth of the global magnetic beads market.

Conversely, the need for improved medical care at a reduced cost is predicted to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global market. Coupled with the aging population and reduction of in vitro diagnostic (IVD) cost, key players in the medical sector are adopting magnetic beads as an alternative option for diagnosis, which is anticipated to act as a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the global market.

On the basis of application, it is fragmented into next-generation sequencing (NGS), biomolecules separation & purification, molecular & immunodiagnostics, and others such as magnetic-activated cell sorting and PCR.

Region wise, the magnetic beads market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA

The global magnetic beads market profiles the leading players that include: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Advanced BioChemicals (ABC), Promega Corporation, Zeesan Biotech Co. Ltd., New England BioLabs Inc., Calbiotech, MagBio Genomics, Teja Scientific Glass Works, Vazyme Biotech Co. Ltd., and Alcon Scientific Industries.

Key benefits for stakeholders:

– Porter’s five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

– It outlines the current trends and future estimations of the market from 2019 to 2027 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

– The major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

– The key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are explained in the study.

– The profiles of key players and their key strategic developments are enlisted in the report.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2027. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Magnetic Beads Market.

Key market segments:

By Magnetic Core

– Ferrimagnetic

– Superparamagnetic

By Size

– Less than 5um

– 5-20 um

– 20-40 um

– 40 um and above

By Application

– Next-generation sequencing (NGS)

– BiomoluculesSeparation & Purification

– Molecular &Immunodiagnostics

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o U.K.

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit

