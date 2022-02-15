Industrial and Commercial LED Lighting Market valued approximately USD 35.33 Billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.21% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The Industrial and Commercial LED Lighting market is developing and expanding at a significant pace considering the global scenario. The Light emitted by the filament of an incandescent light bulb is on account of the electrical energy getting converted into heat energy, that eventually is converted into light energy. The light-emitting diode (LED) is a semiconductor light source which converts the electrical energy directly into light energy. An LED is mainly utilized in lamps as a replacement of incandescent light sources. The market growth is primarily driven by increasing adoption due to features such as high efficiency, compact & robust nature of LEDs and favorable government conditions.

Additionally, long life duration, reliability, less power consumption and high brightness are other essential factors propelling the growth of the market. Moreover, growing demand for smart lighting is likely to boost the growth of the market in the near future. However, high implementation cost and dominance of fluorescent lamps are expected to hamper the market growth considering the global scenario.

The regional analysis of Global Industrial and Commercial LED Lighting Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the fastest growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The leading market players mainly include-

? Eaton Corporation Plc

? Cree Inc

? Deco Enterprises, Inc

? Dialight Plc

? Osrtam Licht AG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

? Outdoor

? Architectural

? Industrial

? Commercial

By Regions:

? North America

o U.S.

o Canada

? Europe

o UK

o Germany

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

? Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

? Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Industrial and Commercial LED Lighting Market in Market Study:

? Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

? Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

? Venture capitalists

? Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

? Third-party knowledge providers

? Investment bankers

