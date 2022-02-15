Graphene Composites Market Growth Analysis 2021, Leading Players, Updated CAGR Status, Industry Development Trends & Opportunities 2030 | Progressing at a CAGR of 37.5% during the forecast period | Haydale Graphene Industries plc. (Haydale Graphene),

Graphene mixed or blended with different types of materials such as polymer, metal, ceramic, and others, is known as graphene composites. The excellent conductivity of graphene composites has increased its demand for energy storage and generation application. In addition, its lightweight property has boosted its adoption in the automobile and aerospace sector. However, presence of alternatives in the market such as aluminum. steel, fiber, and others, is one of the factors hindering the market growth.

The graphene composites market was valued at $13.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $109.4 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 37.5% from 2021 to 2027.

In addition, decreased consumer spending, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic has hindered the automotive sector, which consequently decreased the demand for graphene composites. On the contrary, increase in participation of developing countries in the aerospace sector is expected to boost the growth of the graphene composites market during the forecast period.

Key market players

– Ad-Nano Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Ad-Nano Technologies)

– G6 Materials Corp (G6 materials)

– Haydale Graphene Industries plc. (Haydale Graphene)

– Graphene Composites (GC)

– Graphene One LLC.

– Graphenano Group (Graphenano)

– XG Sciences

– NanoXplore Inc.

– Graphmatech AB (Graphmatech)

– Gnanomat.

The other players in the value chain include First Graphene Ltd., Applied Graphene Materials Plc, CVD Equipment Corporation, Deyang Carbonene Tech, Ningbo Morsh, Vorbeck, Wuxi Graphene Film, Angstron Materials, and others.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2027. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Graphene Composites Market.

Key market segments

By Product Type

– Polymer based

– Metal based

– Ceramic based

– Others

By Application

– Sports & wearable goods

– Aerospace & defense

– Automotive

– Building & construction

– Energy storage & generation

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

