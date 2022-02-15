Smart Water Metering Market Classification, Opportunities, Types and Applications, Status and Forecast 2020 to 2030

Smart Water Metering Market is valued approximately at USD 5.35 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.30% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Smart meters signify a transformative technology for the utility industry and its consumers. These technologically innovative meters allow superior insight into the usage of energy and, in the case of smart electric meters, give improved control of the electrical grid. On the other hand, smart water meters are primarily aimed to track accurately and monitor water usage in industries, homes, and other avenues. Increasing water scarcity issues worldwide and rising development of the smart city infrastructure are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period

. For instance, according to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA), around 700 million people in 43 countries suffer from water scarcity. By 2025, 1.8 billion people will be living in countries or regions with absolute water scarcity, and two-thirds of the world’s population could be living under water stressed conditions. Thus, the water scarcity issues isare on surging trend across the globe thereby, the consumers are adopting smart water metering to avoid water losses and leakages through which the market is growing at significant rate. Moreover, replacement of aging infrastructure aided with digitalization of the water industry operations is the major factor likely to offer lucrative growth opportunity to the market in the upcoming years. However, high installation cost, limited initiatives of government and lack of awareness & acceptance are few factors anticipated to hampering the growth of global Smart Water Metering market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Smart Water Metering market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region in terms of revenue and market share owing to the government initiatives for reduction in non-revenue water along with development of smart city infrastructure in the US and Canada.

However, North America is also expected to exhibit at high growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period of 2019-2026 owing to increasing urbanization and industrial development as well as several manufacturers focusing on improving the quality of product to capture a wide consumer base thereby, driving the demand for Smart Water Metering market in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Badger Meter

Kamstrup

Diehl

Landis+Gyr

Aclara Technologies

Sensus

Itron

Datamatic

Elster Group

Arad Group

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Meter Type:

Electromagnetic

Ultrasonic

Mechanical

By Technology:

Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)

Automatic meter reading (AMR)

By Component:

Meter & Accessories

IT Solutions

Communications

By Application:

Water Utilities

Industries

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Smart Water Metering Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc

