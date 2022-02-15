Disposable Cups Market Segmentation, Application, Consumption and Revenue Report 2020-2030

Cups Market is valued approximately at USD 12.3 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 6.1% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

The stringent government regulations towards the non-biodegradable plastic is boosting the demand for disposable cups. Disposable cups are used to serve hot and cold beverages along with food services. The increasing demand for on-the-go food & beverages services among global population due to the rapid urbanization coupled with the rise in disposable income tends to accelerate the market share of disposable cups. The growing preferences for ready-to-eat and takeaway food & beverages has led the service providers to offer improved packaging solution resulting in the growing demand for disposable cups. Increasing consumer awareness towards health & hygiene has augmented the demand for disposable cups.

The growing number of retail outlets along with the quick service restaurants globally which provides opportunity for the disposable cups manufacturers to tap into the market potential. Disposable cups are used in applications where breakages and losses of other types of cups are relatively high. According to plastic ocean report 2016, world plastic production totaled around 335 million metric tons and nearly half of the plastic produced is designed for single use.

The regional analysis of Disposable Cups market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific region is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period owing to the economic development, rising disposable income along with the growing number of fast food restaurants has increased the market share of disposable cups in Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Berry Plastics Corp.

Changsha Yuhao Imports & Exports Co. Ltd.

Churchill Container

ConverPack

Dart Container Corp.

Eco-Products Inc

Genpak, LLC

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Greiner Packaging GmbH

Huhtamaki OYJ

International Paper Company

Lollicup USA, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material:

Paper

Plastic

By Application:

Food & Beverages

Dairy

Ice-Creams

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Disposable Cups Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

What is the aim of the report?

Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

