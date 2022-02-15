Organic CMOS Image Sensor Market by 2030 With Technological Advancements, Segmentation, Growth Of Industry, Overview and Dynamics with Affecting Factors | Progressing at a CAGR of 12.4% During The Forecast Period | Electronics Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Sony

The global organic CMOS image sensor market was valued at $1.19 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $2.87 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 12.4% from 2021 to 2028.

An organic CMOS image sensor technology uses organic photoelectric conversion layer with high absorption coefficient providing wider incident light, which prevents highlight clipping in brightness and captures images with rich textures even in dark environment. It offers benefits over traditional image sensors such as higher dynamic range and higher sensitivity. The organic CMOS image sensor market holds high potential and experiences new technology innovations & upgrades. Companies in the image sensor market work toward technology improvement for creating high-resolution images. This leads to creating organic CMOS image sensors, which can support 8K resolution without image distortion.

The global organic CMOS image sensor market is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Factors, such as high image quality and better color contrast, provided by organic CMOS image sensors drive the global market. In addition, the introduction of technologies, such as global shutter technology, is expected to fuel the adoption of organic CMOS image sensors. However, organic sensor drains the battery quickly as compared to the available image sensors, which may hinder the growth of the organic CMOS image sensor market.

Conversely, high reliability for broader applications and faster & cheaper processing methods are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in future.

The global organic CMOS image sensor market is segmented on the basis of image processing, array type, application, industry vertical, and region. By image processing, the market is bifurcated into the 2D sensors and 3D sensors. By array type, the market is classified into linear image sensors and area image sensors. Based on application, the market is divided into 3D imaging, video, machine vision, biometrics, and others. Depending on industry vertical, the market is segregated into consumer electronics, automotive, medical & life sciences, security & surveillance, robotics, and others.

The key players operating in the market include: AMS AG, Canon Inc, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, NikkoIA SAS, OmniVision Technologies, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Sony Corporation, and Xenics nv.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY IMAGE PROCESSING

– 2D Sensor

– 3D Sensor

BY ARRAY TYPE

– Linear Image Sensors

– Area Image Sensors

BY APPLICATION

– 3D Imaging

– Video

– Machine Vision

– Biometrics

– Others

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

– Consumer Electronics

– Automotive

– Medical & Life Sciences

– Security & Surveillance

– Robotics

– Others

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Challenges to market development.

