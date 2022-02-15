Microgrid Controller Market Growth Analysis, Trends Forecast Regions, Type and Application to 2020 -2030

Microgrid controller market is valued approximately USD 5.30 Billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.65 % over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Microgrid is an integrated energy system with local distributed energy resources such as generating assets, local loads and possibly energy storage devices. Further, increasing government investments to promote microgrid projects and optimization of energy asset & improved efficiency of microgrids are some key forces, driving the growth of the microgrid controller market over the forecast period of 2019-2026. For instance: as per the Department of Commerce in May 2017, the department of Commerce has finalized grants totaling along with the two Washington state utilities to further innovate and develop the work on electricity “microgrid” projects.

Also, Spokane-based private utility Avista and the Snohomish County Public Utility District each were awarded funds $3.5 million from the Washington Clean Energy Fund. Through this funding, Snohomish County Public Utility District (SnoPUD) would build a Clean Energy Technology Center in Arlington. The facility is currently in the design phase, would demonstrate how evolving energy technologies including microgrid system, small-scale renewable energy and energy storage can work together to improve renewable energy integration and can improve grid resiliency. As a result, the adoption and utility of microgrid controllers would increase thereby, contributing towards the growth of the market. However, high cost of microgrid control systems and stringent government standards and policies impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global microgrid controller market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to high adoption rate of microgrids in commercial and industrial sectors. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as increased developmental activities regarding grid-connected technology in countries such as India and Singapore are contributing towards the growth of the Asia-Pacific.

Leading market player included in this report are:

Schneider Electric

GE Power

ABB

Siemens

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories

Eaton

Lockheed Martin

Honeywell

Power Analytics

S&C Electric

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Grid Connected

Off Grid/Remote/Islanded

By Offering:

Hardware

Software

Services

By Vertical:

Government

Utilities

Commercial

Industrial

Educational Institutes

Military & Defense

Healthcare

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ROAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Microgrid Controller Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

