Active Optical Cable Market 2021: Emerging Growth Trends, Status of Top Key Players, Driving Factors, Business Strategies and Size Forecast to 2030 | Avago Technologies Limited, Finisar Technologies, Fujitsu Limited, IBM, Lumentum Holdings Inc., Molex LL

The global active optical cable market has witnessed an increase in revenue due to its increased adoption across various regions, on account of its advantages over other communication cables.

In optical cables, the information is transmitted through light, which has been reflected due to the total, internal reflection phenomena. The global active optical cable market is swiftly expanding and replacing the copper wires; the technological development in optical fiber is further expected to enhance the use of active optical cables.

The factors driving the global market growth are rise in investments by governments to improve connectivity within the region increase in the demand for higher bandwidth, greater adoption of optical cables in data centers, and advancement in the telecom industry.

Factors such as an increase in bandwidth requirements, huge data center deployments, and rise in adoption of virtualization and cloud-based service drive the growth of the active optical cable market globally. However, the major challenges faced by the industry include high implementation cost of AOCs and vulnerability to physical damage and transmission losses. Furthermore, improved connectivity in emerging countries and advancements in fiber optics technology is expected to create lucrative opportunities for market growth in the coming years.

The active optical cable market is segmented on the basis of connector type, technology, application, and region. The connector type segment is divided into QSFP, CXP, CDFP, CFP, SFP, and others. By protocol, the market is analyzed across InfiniBand, Ethernet, HDMI, DisplayPort, USB, and others. By application, the market is studied across data centers, high-performance computing, personal computer, digital signage, consumer electronics, and others.

The key players profiled in the Latin America non-destructive testing equipment industry include 3M Company, Amphenol Corporation, Avago Technologies Limited, Finisar Technologies, Fujitsu Limited, IBM, Lumentum Holdings Inc., Molex LLC, Siemon Company, and Sumitomo Electric Industries ltd.

These key players have adopted strategies such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations to enhance their market penetration.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2027. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Active Optical Cable.

Active Optical Cable Market Segmentation

By Technology

– InfiniBand

– Ethernet

– HDMI

– DisplayPort

– USB

– Others

By Connector Type

– QSFP

– CXP

– CDFP

– CFP

– SFP

– Others

By Application

– Data Center

– High-Performance Computing

– Personal Computing

– Digital Signage

– Consumer Electronics

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

