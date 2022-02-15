Human Identification Market Strategy, Revenue, Opportunity, Business Segment Overview and Key Trends 2021-2030

The global human identification market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the The global human identification market by region.

The global human identification market was valued at more than the U.S. $1,300 million in 2020 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of more than 9% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2030.

Identifying an individual based on their DNA is a method used in forensic investigations and human identification. It helps identify people who are found in places where there has been an accident or criminal activity. Identification of humans is done by comparing the ridges on the fingertips of candidates. The ridges on the figures of every individual are unique in their structures and classifications. Philosophical principles play an important role in forensics, which includes the analysis of DNA, blood, hair, skin, and semen. Furthermore, there is also a collection of teeth samples.

The process of associating data with a specific human being is human identification. In forensic investigations and human identification, data samples are analyzed to identify individuals. Human identification is not only used to gather evidence of criminal activity; it also helps to determine if individuals or groups have been affected by natural disasters.

Market Dynamics of the Human Identification Market

During the forecast period, 2021-2027, the human identification industry is expected to experience CAGR growth. Human identification market growth is attributed to advancements in technology and the government’s support for infrastructure development in the healthcare industry.

Human identification market growth prospects have been enhanced by increased spending on research and development activities in the life sciences.

In the future, the growth of human identification will be further stimulated by the increase in technology that enables the analysis of DNA to be conducted at a lower cost and with less time.

Human identification has grown in popularity due to the rising demand for advanced analysis systems in the healthcare industry.

However, human identification involves a substantial amount of manual error which will pose a major challenge for market growth.

Further slowing down the growth rate of the human identification market will be a lack of skilled professionals or professionals with training.

In addition, the high costs of instruments involved in human identification will pose another barrier to the growth of this market.

Impact of Covid-19 on the Human Identification Market

In the coming years, the COVID-19 outbreak is projected to negatively affect global human identification industry growth. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, health care systems have been placed under tremendous strain on a global scale. Healthcare IT will thus become an increasingly important tool in healthcare. The COVID-19 outbreak caused a huge reorganization of clinics and hospitals worldwide, taking over the capacity of patients that were diagnosed with the disease.

Regional Outlook: The Human Identification Market

In 2020, North America held a major share of the human identification market and is expected to maintain that position throughout the forecast period thanks to the advancement of technology in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, the presence of key players, and the rise of private and public funds for forensics. As a result of an increase in criminal cases, increased knowledge of forensic technology, increased demand for DNA analysis, increase in research centers, and surge in conferences and workshops, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2027.

The Human Identification Market: Aim of the Report

Human Identification market size is examined for each segment in the report. The study evaluates this market with respect to its market size and growth potential across different segments: by application, by technology, by product, by end-user, and by region.

Segmentation based on Application

Forensic Applications

Paternity Identification

Others

Segmentation based on Technology

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Next-Generation Sequencing

Capillary Electrophoresis

Others

Segmentation based on Product

Instruments

Assay Kits & Reagents

Software

Segmentation based on End-user

Forensic Laboratories

Research Centers and Academic & Government Institutes

Segmentation based on Region

The Middle East and Africa

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

Key Players: The Human Identification Market

Companies have been present in the market for a considerable period, which has contributed significantly to market growth. The market has been driven by advancements in product innovation and ongoing research and development to develop advanced technologies. In the global market for human identification, some of the key players are-

AutoGen, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

QIAGEN

SecuriGene Technologies Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Hamilton Company

Promega Corporation

Verogen, Inc

Carolina Biological Supply Company

GENETEK BIOPHARMA GmbH

