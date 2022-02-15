Industrial Batteries Market Key Leaders Segmentation, Growth, Future Trends, Keyplayers| Johnson Controls Inc, Forecast to 2030

Industrial Batteries Market is valued approximately USD 9 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.50 % over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Industrial batteries are electrochemical devices that change high level active materials into an alternative state during expulsion or discharge. They are heavier, large in size, and more powerful as compared to consumer batteries. The global industrial batteries market is categorized based on end-user as an uninterruptible power supply or backup in end use industries. The growth of the market can be mainly attributed to the rising Demand for Grid-Connected Solutions for Uninterruptable Power Supply, High Requirement of Lithium-Ion Batteries in Various Applications and Government Incentives for Clean Energy Sources and Adoption of Electric Vehicles.

These batteries are widely used in electric vehicles, growing sales of electric vehicles is contributing towards market growth. Lithium ion (Li-ion) batteries are considered to be the standard for modern battery electric vehicles. It has been estimated that global electric vehicles sales totaled about 312,000 in Q1 2018, an increase of 58% compared to Q1 2017, as per the Edison Electric Institute. Also, it is estimated that number of electric on the road in the United States, is about 8,90,000 in 2018, up from number of electric vehicles of approximately 6,00,000 in 2017. Furthermore, High Demand from Datacenters and Telecom Companies is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, safety related issues coupled with stringent government regulations on use of toxic chemicals is expected to hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Industrial Batteries market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing production of electric grid storage coupled with increasing expenditure on research activities. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as rapid urbanization, increasing disposable income, increasing industrial activities and demand for high capacity power backup would create lucrative growth prospects for the Industrial Batteries market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Johnson Controls Inc.

Exide Technologies Inc.

Enersys Inc.

Saft Groupe S.A.

GS Yuasa Corporation

Northstar Battery Company LLC

C&D Technologies, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

East Penn Manufacturing Company

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Lead-Acid

Nickel-Based

Lithium-Based

Others

By End-User Industry:

Telecom & Data Communication

Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)/Backup

Grid-Level Energy Storage

Industrial Equipment

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Industrial Batteries Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

What is the aim of the report?

Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

