3D Laser Scanners Market : Revenue Growth, Key Players, Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030 | Keyplayers Hexagon, Creaform| ￼

3D Laser Scanners Market valued approximately USD 2.3 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.1% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The 3D Laser Scanners Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. With the rapid development in technology in almost every field, 3D laser scanner has been one of the revolutionary aspect for today’s world. These new generation 3D laser scanners are augmented to provide accurate and reliable data of an object to create point cloud data of exact shape and size into computer world. It is observed that emerging innovation for several applications has increased demand of 3D scan to print solutions which is expected to transmute design to manufacturing process. surge in demand of 3D scanners, rising utility in high definition content recording for movies, escalating adoption in sectors such as construction & manufacturing and constant technological advancements are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period.

Moreover, integration of 3D scanning technology in affordable consumer devices and advent of structured light-based 3D scanning are the factor that likely to creating lucrative opportunity in the near future. 3D Laser Scanners reduced HSR risk as well as allow millions of data points to be recorded in seconds is another factor that aiding the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, increasing prices of 3D laser scanners and availability of traditional alternative to 3D laser scanners are the factor that limiting the market growth of 3D Laser Scanners during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global 3D Laser Scanners Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to increasing deployment of 3D laser in manufacturing industries and early adoption of new technology in the region. Europe is estimated to grow at reasonable growth rate in the global 3D Laser Scanners market over the upcoming years. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to rising number of engineering and infrastructure projects and rising investment in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

FARO Technologies Inc.

Hexagon

Creaform

Perceptron Inc.

Topcon Corporation

Nikon Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Range:

Short

Medium

Long

By Solution:

Hardware

Software

Services

By Application:

Reverse Engineering

Inspection and Quality Control

Virtual Simulation

Others

By End-User:

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Construction and Heritage Preservation

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global 3D Laser Scanners Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

What is the aim of the report?

Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

