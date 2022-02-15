Soundbar Market Keyplayers | Vizio, Yamaha, Sony | Analysis, Share, Trends, Size, & Forecast From 2020-2030

Soundbar Market is valued approximately USD 3.14 Billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.53% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

A soundbar is a single cabinet loudspeaker that produces surround sound. It occupies minimal space and can be mounted on the wall. It eliminates the need for multiple sound boxes and any external wiring to interconnect satellite speakers. The soundbar is widely used for enhancing the sound quality of audio tracks playing on TV sets, laptops or computers, mobile phones, and music players. The soundbar not only produces the 3D sound effects, but the use of latest technology makes it ideal for the production of even volume also.

The technology has also resulted in the no or less wire concept, which ensures minimum one wire cord of the soundbar; and it looks forward to the easy connectivity with the built-in Bluetooth software or through the Wi-Fi. Reduction in raw material cost associated to the soundbar is one of the major factors responsible for high CAGR of the market. Increase in events and parties in various industries such as corporate, sports, film industry, and others is the factor that offers growth opportunities.

Also, growing adoption of computer systems and television along with increasing number of smart homes is contributing towards growth of global Soundbar market. Furthermore, advancements in technology and increasing disposable income is also the major factor that aiding the growth in the global market.

However, streaming limitations to network range and inbuilt speakers in TV sets is anticipated to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Soundbar market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising demand of soundbars among its end-users in the region.

Europe contributes a satisfactory growth in the global Soundbar market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026 due to rising disposable income of the individuals among individuals across the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Samsung

Vizio

Yamaha

Sony

LG

Philips

Panasonic

Sharp

Bose

Polk Audio

Harman

JVC

Sonos

Canton

Xiaomi

Edifier

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

2 Channel

2.1 Channel

5.2 Channel

Others

By Application:

Music

TV

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Soundbar Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

What is the aim of the report?

Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

