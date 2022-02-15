Smart Meter Data Management Market Future Growth Outlook 2020 – Latest Industry Trends and Revenue, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Industry SWOT Analysis, Regional Forecast to 2030

Smart Meter Data Management Market valued approximately USD 897.60 million in 2018 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.42% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

The Smart Meter Data Management Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Smart meters are next-generation metering devices which are used to obtain energy consumption feedbacks, monitor, manage, and send these feedbacks to the billing management system. These devices enable a bidirectional communication between the meter and the central management system. Growing deployment of smart meters, incentives & efforts from government across the world, and increasing adoption of advanced technology metering infrastructure are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period.

Additionally, rising need for prescriptive & predictive analytics and increasing investment in efficient distribution networks are another factor that supporting agents for various process in the industry. Furthermore, rise in energy demand, increase in the volume of meter data and need for improved customer service level & utility efficiency boost the market growth. Moreover, integration of distributed generation is the factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. Smart meters offers benefit to the consumers such as electrical appliances to be automatically controlled as well as allow to reduce cost by increasing energy consumption during off-peak cheaper tariff periods. With these benefits, consumer may prefer to smart meters more which ultimately increasing demand of it across the world. However, high installation cost of smart meters for end-users is one of the major factors that limiting the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Smart Meter Data Management Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to high population base, rising investments and favorable government regulation in the region. Europe and LAMEA is also estimated to grow at significant growth rate in the global Smart Meter Data Management market over the upcoming years. Further, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026 due to increasing penetration of smart meters among end-users and rising awareness towards energy consumption among people across the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

Oracle Corporation

Arad Group

Trilliant Holdings Inc.

Elster Group GmbH

Itron

Siemens AG

Aclara Technologies

Enoro

ElectSolve Technology Solutions and Services Inc.

Landis + Gyr

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Software

Service

By Application:

Public Infrastructure

Energy Development

Power Generation

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Smart Meter Data Management Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

What is the aim of the report?

Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

