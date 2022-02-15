Selective Laser Sintering Equipment Market 2020: Trends, Explosive Factors of Revenue By Progression Status, Futuristic Opportunity, Share and Forecast To 2030

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau reports the recovering of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.

In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Selective Laser Sintering Equipment Market.

The selective laser sintering equipment is an additive manufacturing technology which converts powdered plastic material in solid structure through a 3D based model by using laser. It uses a high-energy laser beam to convert particle granules into complex structure. The two important and common powder beds are selective laser sintering and direct metal laser sintering. The SLS Equipment can create both prototype and final products without seeking support while its being printed. The recent investments of 74 million USD made by the UK governments in 3D printing projects and investment in SLS technology so that it can reduce manufacturing cost and time to produce products, as per the financial report published by British Government. are driving the demand of selective laser sintering equipment.

Rising adoption of SLS technology in making of robots due to reduction in the cost of prototypes and also final parts will increase the demand for SLS equipment in near future. Additionally, demand is also expected to grow due to increasing demand in aerospace, aeronautics and healthcare industry for more sophisticated, accurate and similar design of the products. However, lack of standard process controls, complexities in using SLS printing software, complex application and involvement of high risk in handling SLS equipment will hinder the growth of market in forecast period.

The regional analysis of global selective laser sintering equipment market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising demand of selective laser sintering equipment among its end-users due to technological advancements and increasing adoption of SLS technology in various industries.

Europe contributes a satisfactory growth in the global selective laser sintering equipment market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026 due to presence of large number of producers and consumers across the region.

Market player included in this report are:

3D Systems Corporation

EOS GmbH

Farsoon Technologies

Prodways Group

Formlabs Inc.

Ricoh Company

Renishaw PLC

Sintratec AG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Laser Type:

Solid Laser

Gas Laser

By Material:

Metal

Nylon

By Application:

Automotive

Aerospace and Aeronautics

Consumer Goods

Machinery and Equipment

Medical Devices

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Selective Laser Sintering Equipment Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

What is the aim of the report?

Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

