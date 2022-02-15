Clean Room Robot Market Scope and overview, with Highest growth in the near future by leading key players 2021-2030 | CAGR of 10.7%

Clean Room Robot Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Clean Room Robot Market by region.

The Global Clean Room Robot Market size was worth around $4.50 billion in the year 2020, and the market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period 2021-2027. Clean room robots are electromechanical devices that control dust levels, airborne particles, moisture, and vapors in a clean room. A robot’s primary purpose is to control contamination and comply with precise clean room standards.

Demand of clean room robots are expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Manufacturers are encouraged to use contaminant-free equipment and machines in their manufacturing processes due to a lack of skilled employees. An increase in demand for clean room robots from the electrical and electronics industries also contributes to the market’s growth. However, the high installation cost is a major restraint to the global clean room robot industry. Furthermore, the growing use of collaborative robots in clean room applications could deliver lucrative opportunities for the clean room robot industry.

Factors Impacting the Clean Room Robot Market

As organizations seek to automate, investments in research and development are increasing, leading to the growth of the clean room robot market.

Globally, labor and energy costs are rising, which also drives the market growth.

The high costs of installation and initial investment limits the growth of the market.

The development of the robotics & AI industry and the growth of application areas for clean room robots will create lucrative opportunities for the market.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Clean Room Robot Market

COVID-19 has had a significant impact on the electronics and semiconductors industry globally. In various countries, businesses and manufacturing units have been closed due to rising number of COVID-19 cases and are expected to remain closed in 2021. Also, the partial or complete lockdown disrupts the global supply chain, causing manufacturers to have difficulty reaching their customers.

Several Asian and European countries have experienced a significant loss of business and revenue due to the closure of manufacturing facilities throughout the region. A recent outbreak of the COVID-19 virus has adversely affected the operation of the manufacturing and production industries, causing market growth to decrease.

Regional Outlook of the Clean Room Robot Market

A rapidly growing manufacturing, aerospace, and defense industry have led to the dominance of the market in Asia-Pacific. In addition, Asia-Pacific is forecast to register a significant growth rate during the forecast period. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific region holds the second position and is expected to grow more rapidly than the European market during the forecast period.

Aim of the Report

The global clean room robot market is divided into various key segments that include offering, type, end-user, and region.

Segmentation based on Offering

Services

Hardware

Controllers

Drives

End Effectors

Motors

Power Supply

Robotic Arm

Sensors

Grippers

Clamps

Vacuum Cups

Others

Software

Segmentation based on Type

Articulated

Cartesian robots

Collaborative Robots

Parallel Robots

SCARA

Segmentation based on End-user

Healthcare

Food & Beverage

Aerospace & Defense

Electrical & Electronics

Manufacturing

Plastic & rubber

Others.

Segmentation based on Region

Europe

North America

Middle East & Africa

Asia-Pacific

Key Competitors

ABB

Kuka AG

Fanuc Corporation

Denso Corporation (Denso Robotics)

Seiko Epson Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Nachi Fujikoshi Corporation

Omron Corporation

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Kawasaki Robotics (Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.)

