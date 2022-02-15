Ultrafast Lasers Market Scope and overview, CAGR, Volume and Value 2021-2030 | CAGR of more than 14%

Ultrafast Lasers Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Ultrafast Lasers Market by region.

The global Ultrafast Lasers Market accounted for more than $1.5 billion in 2020 and the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of more than 14% during the forecast period 2021 to 2027. Ultrafast lasers generate less than one picosecond of short pulses of light. The unique characteristics of this device have paved the way for ultrashort pulse widths and high peak intensities in material processing. The use of lasers can be beneficial in materials as diverse as biological tissue to metals because these lasers remove materials without much energy transfer to surrounding regions.

At present, it finds applications both in fundamental research and in practical applications. Ultrafast lasers are commonly used in 3D photonic devices, data storage applications, 3D microfluidics & optofluidic, and glass bonding. It is possible to use ultrafast lasers for various niche applications, including resistor trimming, memory repair, hard-disk texturing, and rapid prototyping. Additionally, ultrafast lasers are versatile because they can operate in infrared, visible, and shorter ultraviolet ranges.

One of the uses of these Lasers is the cutting of thermoplastic urethane. Thermoplastic polyurethane is a polyurethane plastic made from a polyaddition reaction between long- or short-chain diols and diisocyanatos. The Ultrafast Lasers are known for their high abrasion resistance, amazing flexibility, and outstanding toughness. In numerous industries, such as construction, aerospace, automotive, and energy, films are used. Strings made from TPU are made into clothes that are lightweight and stretchable by combining them with nylon.

Factors Impacting the Growth of the Ultrafast Lasers Market

Lasers are designed to achieve high levels of accuracy micromachining is the primary factor driving the growth of the ultrafast lasers market.

The market growth is fueled by a surge in demand for compact consumer electronics.

Global ultrafast lasers market trends are expected to grow substantially in the future. However, technological advancements are expected to boost the market.

As demand for precision engineering increases in the defense sector, the market is expected to enjoy lucrative growth.

As the cost of technology increases, the market growth will be limited.

Other factors contributing to the market’s growth include high beam quality, eco-friendly technology, ease of automated integration, and an increase in laser surgeries.

Impact of Covid-19

A slight decline was observed in the market at the end of 2019 because of the COVID-19 outbreak, which impacted manufacturing facilities and placed restrictions on companies’ activities. Although the industry is expected to grow dramatically after the lockdowns, it is expected to grow dramatically again in the middle of the forecast period, which results in a demand increase for Ultrafast Lasers later. There has been a temporary slowdown in manufacturing and office operations worldwide caused by several car companies, which has led to a sharp decline in the sales of ultrafast lasers.

Key Competitors

The key players have been focusing on expanding their product portfolios, merging with other companies, partnering with businesses, expanding geographically, and collaborating with businesses to raise their market penetration and strengthen their foothold in the sector. An analysis of major players:

Amplitude Systemes

Jds Uniphase Corporation

Lumentum Operations LLC

Attodyne Inc.

Fianium Ltd.

IMRA America Inc.

TRUMPF

Wuhan Huaray Precision Laser Co. Ltd.

Coherent Inc.

Dpss Laser Inc.

Customization

Regional Analysis

Globally, the ultrafast laser market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The North America market will continue to lead the global market. Increasing investment into modern, efficient technology, rapid industrialization, urbanization, and improvements in the per capita income of nations in the Asia Pacific will drive rapid growth. India, China, and Japan are expected to contribute the majority of the growth.

Aim of the Report

The Ultrafast Lasers Market is divided into several segments: type, pulse duration, application, and end-user.

Segmentation based on Type

Dye Lasers

Diode Lasers

Fiber Lasers

Mode-Locked Lasers

Diode-Pumped Bulk Lasers

Titanium-Sapphire Lasers

Others

Segmentation based on Pulse Duration

Picosecond

Femtosecond

Segmentation based on Application

Micromachining

Scientific Research

Medical Device Fabrication

Bio-Imaging

Cardiovascular Stent Manufacturing

Others

Segmentation based on End-User

Medical

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Industrial

Automotive

Others

