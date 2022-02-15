Tungsten Carbide Powder Market Size 2020 Company Profiles, | Sandvik AB, Kennametal Inc.| Growth Strategy, Demand, Investment Opportunities and Forecast by Regions till 2030

Tungsten Carbide Powder Market is valued approximately USD 16.4 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.40% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Tungsten carbide powder is a chemical compound with high performance that contains an equal amount of both tungsten powder and high purity carbon atoms. Growing demand for industrial machinery coupled with outstanding properties of tungsten carbide powder are two key driving factors of the market growth. In addition, construction market is also growing, with the increasing large-scale investments in various infrastructure-related projects these are driving adoption of these tungsten carbide powder. In construction industry, tungsten carbide is used in machining and fabricating equipment, such as cutting tools, and so on. Tungsten carbide is used in coating titanium or steel equipment that are used in construction & mining activities.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report

:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw91

The growing demand for heavy machineries, such as loaders, evacuators, rollers, and cranes, among others, has fueled the growth of the tungsten carbide powder market. According to the global construction perspective and oxford economics organization of UK, the global volume of construction output is expected to grow by 85% to $15.5 trillion by 2030. Further, Emerging alternative to depleted uranium and Adoption of tungsten carbide in 3D printing technology is expected to create growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, Oversupply of tungsten by China impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Tungsten Carbide Powder market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is expected to witness moderate growth region across the world owing to the growing g oil & gas industry in the U.S. coupled with exploration of shale gas. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as high economic growth rate, investments made across various industries, such as mining & construction, automotive, oil & gas, and aerospace & defense, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Tungsten Carbide Powder market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Download Free Sample Report,SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report

:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw91

Major market player included in this report are:

Sandvik AB

Kennametal Inc.

Ceratizit S.A.

Extramet

Federal Carbide Company

Guangdong Xianglu Tungsten Co., Ltd.

Nanchang Cemented Carbide Co., Ltd.

Jiangxi Yaosheng Tungsten Co., Ltd.

Japan New Metal Co., Ltd.

China Tungsten Online (Xiamen) Manu. & Sales Corp.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw91

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Grade:

Rotary Drilling & Mining

Metal Forming & Wear

Submicron

Corrosion Resistant

General Purpose

Others

By application:

Machine Tools & Components

Cutting Tools

Dies & Punches

Abrasive Products

Others

By end-use industry:

Mining & Construction

Industrial Engineering

Transportation

Oil & Gas

Aerospace & Defense

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Tungsten Carbide Powder Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

What is the aim of the report?

Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw91

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com