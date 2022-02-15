Soy-Based Chemicals Market by Top Company Profiles, Growth, Size, Trends, Share, Developing Technologies and Industry Outlook Forecast to 2030

As per the latest report published by Variant Market Research, Global Soy-Based Chemicals Market is estimated to reach $22.8 Billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2016 to 2024.

Soy based chemicals are originated from crude oil or petroleum, and are alternatives to conventional chemicals. The chemicals derived from soy bean are not only reliable alternative to traditional crude oil and petroleum, but also ensure sustainability and reduce carbon footprints. Conventionally, soy chemicals find its use in various applications across a different set of industries. The chemicals originated from soy-oil have been used in variety of applications such as bio-degradable plastics, biodiesel, and soap among others.

Rising awareness about the advantages of bio based commodities coupled with stringent environmental regulations are the primary factors driving the growth of global soy based chemicals market. Besides, increasing demand for bio-degradable plastics derived from soy based chemicals have fueled the market growth. Though, lack of raw material required for soy based products is the major restraint for the growth of the market. Moreover, growing demand for usage of soy based chemicals in food & beverage industry, and ongoing R&D for better quality product is likely to gain significant impetus for the market growth in the forecast timeframe.

Type, application, and geography are the major segments considered in the global soy based chemicals market. The segmentation by type comprises soy-oil, fatty acids, polyols, isoflavones, soy-wax, methyl soyate, and other types. On the basis of application, the segmentations are food and beverages, biodiesel, paper and pulp, plastic and polymers, cosmetics, and other applications.

Based on geography, global soy based chemicals market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consists of UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key players in the global soy based chemicals market include Archer Daniels Midland Company, The Dow Chemical Company, BioBased Technologies LLC, Soy Technologies LLC, VertecBioSolvents Inc., Cara Plastics Inc., Elevance Renewable Sciences Inc., Cargill Inc., Soyaworld Inc., and Bunge Ltd., among others.

Scope of the Global Soy Based Chemicals Market

Type Segments

Soy-Oil

Polyols

Fatty Acids

Soy-Wax

Isoflavones

Methyl Soyate

Other Types

Application Segments

Food and Beverage

Plastic and Polymers

Biodiesel

Paper and Pulp

Cosmetics

Other Applications

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

