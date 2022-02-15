Heat Exchanger Market Analysis 2020, Industry Size, share by Regions, Growth, Key Players with Product Profiles, Application, Impact of COVID-19, Forecast to 2030

As per the latest report published by Variant Market Research, Global Heat Exchanger Market is estimated to reach $25,042 million by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2016 to 2024.

A heat exchanger is a device specially designed to competently exchange or transfer heat from one matter to other. water or oil could be used as a fluid in which heat is going to transfer. Various applications of heat exchanger such as in petrochemical and oil and gas, chemical, power generation provides promising opportunities for the growth of the global heat exchanger market. Emerging trend of the heat exchanger market comprise growth of waste heat recovery heat exchangers. The demand about heat exchangers is projected to arise from development of various end user industries of heat exchangers.

Major factors driving the growth of the global heat exchanger market are high adoption of heat exchangers in various plants such as water treatment, improved manufacturing activities, rising population, and rising oil and gas production. However, instability in prices of raw material may hamper the market growth. Furthermore, growing end user industries would unfold with numerous growth opportunities in the forecasted year.

Major segments of the global heat exchanger market are type, application, material, and geography. On the basis of type, market is segregated into shell and tube, plate & frame, air cooled, printed circuit, and other types. Application segment comprises chemical, petrochemicals and O&G, HVAC & Refrigeration, food and beverages, power generation, and other applications. Further, steel and non-steel are sub segments of material.

Geographically, global heat exchanger market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World (RoW) North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key market players operating in the market are Larsen & Toubro, Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction, Alfa Laval, Kelvion, FUNKE Warmeaustauscher Apparatebau, The Japan Steel Works, Thermowave, Dover, Xylem, and SPX FLOW among others.

Scope of Global Heat Exchanger Market

Type Segments

Shells and Tube

Plate & Frame

Air cooled

Printed Circuit

Other Types

Application Segments

Chemicals

Petrochemicals and O&G

HVAC & Refrigeration

Food and Beverages

Power Generation

Other Applications

Material Segments

Steel

Non-Steel

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

