Dropshipping Market Scope and overview, CAGR, Volume and Value 2021-2030 | (CAGR) of more than 27%

Dropshipping market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Dropshipping market by region.

The global dropshipping market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 27% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.

Dropshipping is an online retail fulfillment method that involves a seller not keeping their products in a physical store but instead buying the items from outside vendors and shipping them straight to the customer. In this way, the cost of handling the product decreases. In contrast to retail methods, dropshipping does not hold inventory or establish any relationship with the merchant. Various industries, including electronics, toys, personal care, and fashion, use dropshipping to deliver goods to consumers quickly and efficiently. Modern e-commerce technology has enabled the dropshipping model to succeed and has given it a lot of opportunities.

Factors Affecting the Market

Online shopping, coupled with the increasing trend of cross-border online trade, is expected to drive the e-commerce market to witness significant growth. Therefore, the growth of e-commerce has been significantly responsible for the rise in demand for dropshipping services.

Traditional distribution channels require retailers to invest large amounts of money in inventory management. Despite this, retailers opt for dropshipping services to reduce capital expenditures on inventory management and purchase. Furthermore, dropshipping is becoming more popular among retailers due to fewer capital investments in inventory and logistics. The low overhead costs and the variety of products are other factors projected to drive market growth.

Fraudulent or unauthorized transactions anticipate impeding the market’s growth. Since dropshipping involves primarily online transactions, payment security is one of the primary concerns. Security breaches and cyberattacks pose a risk to payment gateways, posing a challenge to the market. In order to prevent late deliveries, damage, or loss of parcels, dropshipping services require a delivery infrastructure. Therefore, the shipping and logistics of products may restrain the market’s growth.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

There has been a negative impact on the dropshipping market as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. The disruption in supplier, manufacturer and logistical activities delays the delivery of products. Numerous logistics companies have been unable to operate normally because of the epidemic of virus-infected patients in the U.S. Dropshipping players dominate the U.S. dropshipping market, and slower than usual growth during the COVID-19 crisis means the dropshipping market valuation in 2020 will be lower.

Regional Overview

The North American market expects to thrive due to evolving consumer behavior and market trends, such as mobile e-commerce and voice-enabled virtual assistants and chatbots. Online shopping platforms are also attracting consumers due to the ease of ordering and return procedures. The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) reports that e-commerce sales in the United States were USD 753.0 billion in 2017. Sales in the region’s e-commerce sector will provide opportunities for dropshipping firms, such that the market will grow.

Prominent Players

The leading competitors in the global dropshipping market are:

BASF SE (Europe)

AliDropship (U.S.)

Doba, Inc. (U.S.)

Johns Manville (U.S.)

Inventory Source (U.S.)

Orderhive (U.S.)

Kingspan Group Plc (Europe)

Knauf Insulation GmbH (U.S.)

Lloyd Insulations (Asia-Pacific)

L’isolante K-Flex s.p.a (Europe)

Owens Corning Corporation

Rockwool International A/S

Saint Gobain S.A. (U.S.)

Oberlo (Europe)

SaleHoo Group Limited (Asia Pacific)

U.P. Twiga Fiberglass Limited (Asia-Pacific)

Other Prominent Players

Segment Analysis

The dropshipping market segmentation focuses on Product Type, Organization Size, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product Type

Toys

Hobby and DIY

Furniture and Appliances

Food and Personal Care

Electronics and Media

Fashion

Others

Segmentation based on Organization Size

Small & Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What is the goal of the report?

• The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

• During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

• The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

• The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance

