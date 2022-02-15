Electronic Health Records Market Scope and overview, Expected to Boost Moderately over 2030 | expected to reach USD 42.6 billion

Electronic health records market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Electronic health records market by region.

The global electronic health records market size is expected to reach USD 42.6 billion by 2028 according to a new study by Report Ocean. The report “Electronic Health Records Market By Product (Client Server-Based EHR, Web-Based EHR), By Type (Acute, Ambulatory, Post-Acute), By End-Use (Hospital, Ambulatory [Physician’s Clinic, Laboratories, Pharmacy]); By Regions; Global opportunity analysis and industry forecast 2028” gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

Electronic health records are the digital copies of paper charts in clinics, physician offices, and hospitals. It contains medical data collected by and for the physicians in the clinics, physician offices, and hospitals for the treatment and diagnosis. These health records are more valuable than paper because it enables providers to track their data over a period of time, identification of patients for preventing visits and virtual screenings, and monitor patients with improved healthcare quality. Electronic health records also provide information among healthcare providers, such as labs and specialists in the real-time scenario.

During the COVID-19 era, efforts being made to deliver patient care and research were accelerated. Researchers collect data for studies and physicians provide patient care through telehealth and remote-controlled engagement tools. The trend towards higher visualization is likely to continue even after pandemic and will heighten infrastructural changes to fruitfully use IT innovations for continued connected healthcare.

The electronic medical records market is bound to register lucrative growth across the globe, particularly in developed regions. Developed countries in North America and Europe have evolved into comprehensive electronic health records with a rapidly transforming medical information technology landscape. Government and medical facilities strongly focus on population medical management, patient engagement, and connected care, with the aim to reduce the overall economic burden on the medical system.

Medical data privacy, lack of standardized format, medical providers’ cultural mindset of not accepting change, and heavy reliance on legacy systems, are restraining the market growth. However, a strong focus on interoperability, favorable policies constraining legal barriers for cross-border medical tourism, and the establishment of medical information exchange systems will boost the adoption of electronic health records creating opportunities for the vendors in the marketplace.

A survey carried out in 2019, by the Kaiser Family Foundation, the U.S. based non-for-profit organization supporting medical advocacy found that more than 45 percent of the U.S. citizens thought electronic health records have enabled quality of medical services. Moreover, survey by the Stanford University found that around 59 percent of the systems need complete makeover.

Market participants such as Cerner Corp., eClinicalWorks, Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, Epic Systems Corp., CureMD Healthcare, McKesson Corporation, NextGen Healthcare, Inc., Medical Information Technology, Inc., AdvancedMD, Inc., DXC Technology Company, and Greenway Health, LLC, are some of the key players operating in the global market.

Vendors in the marketplace are focusing on unmet market opportunities such as the shift of medical systems towards population medical management, built in device connectivity, its user-friendliness, and integrated connected medical technology.

Electronic Health Records, Type Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Acute

Ambulatory

Post-Acute

Electronic Health Records, Product Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Client Server-Based EHR

Web-Based EHR

Electronic Health Records, End-Use Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Hospital Use

Ambulatory Use

Physician’s Clinic

Laboratories

Pharmacy

Electronic Health Records, Regional Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Netherlands

Spain

Austria

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

South Korea

Indonesia

Central & South America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

What is the goal of the report?

• The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

• During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

• The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

• The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance

