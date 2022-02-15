360-Degree Camera Market 2021 Key Players Analysis, Segmentation, Growth, Future Trend, Gross Margin, Demand and Forecast by 2027

360-Degree Camera Market to reach USD 2430.9 million by 2025. 360-Degree Camera Market valued approximately USD 276.5 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 27.32% over the forecast period 2017-2025.

The increasing need of camera for safety and security at public places and decreasing prices making them easily affordable, are the major factors that drives the growth of Global 360-Degree Camera Market. Furthermore, increasing recognition of virtual reality headset games, with the advent of advanced technologies, the gaming market is significantly increasing its integration with VR content into their products, aiding to the growth of the market. The capability of camera to capture omnidirectional view has increased its demand in all different verticals.

However, lack of compatibility with other technologies is the major restrain in market growth. 360-degree cameras are those which captures 360-degree field of view in horizontal plane. It captures the light falling on camera’s focal point throughout a sphere. These cameras can shoot 360-degree picture or video of any place. Various applications of 360-camera involve video surveillance and survey of architectural places, it is a perfect gadget for crafting VR (Virtual Reality) videos that can be used in mapping. Omnidirectional cameras are essential for photography in areas where large field coverage is required, such as in panoramic photography and robotics.

360 videos and photos are remarkable for taking spaces. Interior room photography and outdoor photographs are captured in a much better way that a normal camera cannot express. You do not have to worry about missing sides or walls. 360 content makes the people experience that they are brought to the places you have captured in your camera.

The regional analysis of Global 360-Degree Camera Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Connectivity Type:

> Wired

> Wireless

By Vertical:

> Media & Entertainment

> Consumer

> Military & Defense

> Travel & Tourism

> Automotive

> Commercial

> Healthcare

> Others

By Resolution:

> High Definition

> Ultra-High Definition

By Camera Type:

> Single

> Professional

By Application:

> File Making

> Events

> Others

By Regions:

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

> Europe

o UK

o Germany

> Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

> Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

> Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Samsung Electronics, Ricoh, Gopro , Insta360, 360fly, LG Electronics, Nikon, Kodak, Rylo, Bubl Technology, Xiaomi, Immervision, Digital Domain Productions Inc., Yi Technology, Panono (Professional 360GmbH), Aitbot (Shenzhen Hatoa Technology Co., Ltd.) and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global 360-Degree Camera Market in Market Study:

> Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

> Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

> Venture capitalists

> Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

> Third-party knowledge providers

> Investment bankers

What is the aim of the report?

Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

