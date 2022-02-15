Next-Generation Firewall Market Scope and overview, Market Scope and overview, Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2030 | CAGR of 13.7%

The Next-Generation Firewall market is estimated to reach USD 7.82 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period. Due to rising cyber-attacks and enforcement of government initiative for cybersecurity across the globe. An increase in IoT-based sophisticated threat, rise in several data breach cases and surge in demand for next-generation firewall solutions supported by government regulations for data safety & security propel the next-generation firewall market growth. Companies continue to invest in solutions that enable them to secure their data and focus on comprehensive solutions to ensure hackers are not able to gain access to their networks. Spending to safeguard against hacking and more advanced threats have been increasing annually, especially in developing economies such as China and India.

Global Next-Generation Firewall Market Overview:

Next-generation firewall (NGFW) is a third-generation firewall technology to perform traditional firewall functions along with the advanced network device filtering. It is a hardware-based and software-based network security system that does an in-depth control of the packet to detect and block attacks to secure the system. Next-generation firewalls can be defined as a process of gathering, archiving, handling, and reporting of the logs. The benefits of firewalls are all traffic entering a user’s computer network can be monitored; it blocks Trojans, stops hackers, stops critical loggers, and having a firewall dramatically reduces the risk of being observed. The difference between traditional firewalls is more advanced features such as filtering packets based on applications. Next-generation firewalls provide policy-based visibility, as well as control over applications, and prevent data leakage by users and other threats, which are features or functionalities that are not offered by traditional firewalls. Also, first- and second-generation firewalls perform the stateful inspection, while NGFWs perform a more in-depth inspection.

Growth drivers

Enforcement of government initiative for cybersecurity

Governments across the globe have taken several regulatory initiatives regarding data security to overcome the issue of data breaches. These cybersecurity regulations aim to mandate the organizations to defend their systems and information from cyberattacks. Industry regulations such as the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), etc. promote the adoption of advanced cybersecurity solutions in critical industries such as BFSI, healthcare, and government. These regulations, in turn, build pressure on the organizations to set-up enhanced security infrastructure and to promote the adoption of advanced security solutions such as next-generation firewalls. As a result, these regulations propel the growth of the global next-generation firewall market.

The rising IoT trend

Internet of things (IoT) is a key trend that is propelling the next-generation firewall market. Currently, the small and large enterprises are adopting IoT for leveraging advanced business models such as pay-per-usage, asset sharing, generating real-time operational insights, which includes, outcome-based model, equipment monitoring, and security issue identification. While the adoption of IoT devices improves business productivity, such tools can easily fall prey to the cyber-attacks as they are connected to the internet and other networks. As a result, most of the companies are deploying next-generation firewall solutions for providing defensive competences against the different applications.

Restraints

The high cost of solutions

Due to the rising technological advancements, enterprises will be seeking more secure SD-WAN & Wi-Fi networks. Virtualization and BYOD, are shifting businesses from traditional security solutions to more advanced threat management systems. As a result, the threat of security breaches has increased significantly, leading enterprises to shift towards modern UTM solutions due to its low price as compare to other solutions and which creates an obstacle in the growth of the next-generation firewall market.

Global Next-Generation Firewall Market: Component

Based on Component, Next-Generation Firewall market segmented into Solution and Service. Solution segment comprises of Hardware, Virtual, Cloud, while the Service segment includes Professional Service, Consulting Service, Support and Maintenance, Training and Education, System Integration, Managed Service. The solution segment is dominating, and within the solution segment, cloud-based solution is leading the market as more and more companies are adopting next-generation firewall solutions and services to secure their business infrastructure from the advanced threats such as APTs, ransomware, malware, zero-day attacks, and unauthorized accesses.

Global Next-Generation Firewall Market: Organization Size

Based on Organization Size, the Next Generation Firewall market segmented into (Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises. The large Enterprise segment is estimated to dominate the Next-generation firewall market during the forecast period of 2026 due to the significant adoption of advanced security solutions among large-sized organizations. Also, digital security has become a complex process in large-sized organizations to secure and manage voluminous data, which is boosting the adoption of next-generation firewall solutions.

Global Next-Generation Firewall Market: Vertical

Based on Vertical, the Next Generation Firewall market segmented into Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI); Retail; IT and Telecom; Government and Public Utilities; Healthcare; Energy and Utilities; Education; Others (Travel, Transport, Manufacturing, etc. Due to the increase in digital identities in all sizes of organizations and the growing trend of BYOD and IoT results in immense growth in advanced cyberattacks. Also, an increasing number of financial institutions around the globe is a key factor that is propelling the market during the forecast period from 2020-2026.

Global Next-Generation Firewall Market: Regional insights

Based on the region, the Next-Generation Firewall market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is leading the next generation firewall market owing to the developed economies of Canada and the US, there is a heavy focus on the innovations obtained from R&D and security technologies. The large number of industry players such as Palo Alto Networks Inc., and Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., increasing deployment of cloud computing solutions, and government initiatives for public data safety.

Next-Generation Firewall Market: Competitive Landscape

The major market players in the Next Generation Firewall market are Palo Alto Networks Inc., Cisco Systems, Sophos Ltd., Juniper Networks, Dell Technologies, Sonicwall Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Fortinet Inc., Barracuda Networks Inc., Forcepoint LLC, WatchGuard Technologies Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Hillstone Networks, Kaspersky Lab, Sophos Technologies Pvt. Ltd (Cyberoam), Untangle Inc., GajShield Infotech Pvt. Ltd., Zscaler Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, and Other Prominent Players are expanding their presence in the market by implementing various innovations and technology.

Recent Development:

· In March 2018, Palo Alto Networks acquired Evident.io, a pioneer and leader in public cloud services infrastructure protection. The transaction will extend the leadership of Palo Alto Network in cloud security and will help in customizing the holistic cloud offering to address the critical security needs of the enterprise customers as they adopt the cloud.

· In May 2018, Barracuda Networks introduced a new cloud-delivered web application firewall. The Barracuda WAF-as-a-Service simplifies and accelerates the deployment of web application security. It is built over Barracuda’s proven web application and security technology that protects against advanced layer seven attacks, DDoS, SQL injection, zero-day threats, JSON threats, OWASP Top 10, and many more.

· In December 2018, Fortinet Inc. partnered with Symantec Ltd.; as part of the agreement, the NGFW capabilities of Fortinet were integrated with the cloud-delivered web services of Symantec, to provide enhanced cloud security solutions to customers.

The objective of the Study:

• To analyze and forecast the Global Next-Generation Firewall market size of the market in terms of value.

• To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms value, based on the region by segmenting the Global Next-Generation Firewall market into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, South America, and their leading countries.

• To outline, categorized, and forecast the Global Next-Generation Firewall market based on the component, organization size, vertical, and region.

• To examine competitive developments like technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the Global Next-Generation Firewall Market.

• To highlight the impact analysis of the factors affecting the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

• To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders.

Scope of the Report

By Component

• Solution

o Hardware

o Virtual

o Cloud

• Service

o Professional Service

o Consulting Service

o Support and Maintenance

o Training and Education

o System Integration

o Managed Service

By Organization Size

• Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

• Large Enterprises

By Vertical

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• Retail

• IT and Telecom

• Government and Public Utilities

• Healthcare

• Energy and Utilities

• Education

• Others (Travel, Transport, Manufacturing, etc.)

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

What is the goal of the report?

• The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

• During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

• The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

• The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance

