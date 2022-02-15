Digital Badges Market 2021 includes Statistical Forecasts, Competitive Landscape, Key Trend, and Strategic Recommendations by 2027

Digital Badges Market to reach USD 291.93 million by 2025.

Digital Badges Market valued approximately USD 70.2 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 19.50 % over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The increase in government support will be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of the global digital badges market in the education sector during the forecast period. Developed and developing countries have gained increased support for using digital badges in the curricula. For instance, in the US, badges are used as a valuable tool to gain information related to the complete skill set of the student.

Request Sample PDF at:

:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=16867

Additionally, the federal government has also widely promoted the utilization of digital badges in schools and colleges. Furthermore, the government of the UK is also widely focusing on the utilization of open digital badges as a tool to measure the skill set of students. The introduction of competency-based education (CBE) is one of the key trends that will gain traction in the digital badges market in the education sector during the next few years. The CBE method enables personalized learning and the integration of digital badges provides increased assistance in offering flexibility for student’s necessities along with maintaining standards for faculty.

Since badges are awarded based on certain goals, tasks, and achievements of students, the adoption of digital badging in the CBE model offers teachers a flexible way to recognize the soft skills of the students.

The regional analysis of Global Digital Badges Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. Major growth factors for the North American market include increasing adoption of digital badges driven by their authenticity, a growing demand for specific skills among individuals, increasing collaboration among educational institutions, and rapid technological advancements.

Get our Request sample copy of the report::-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=16867

Large presence of firms that utilize the digital badge technology would also contribute to the market growth. The digital badges market in APAC is expected to record growth at the fastest rate, as academic institutions and corporate houses in the region have started adopting smart eLearning solutions. Organizations in APAC are trying their best to gain better RoI on talent development, fulfill employee learning requirements, offer proper employee training, and receive quantifiable business outcomes.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Get a Request Sample PDF of the Report –

:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=16867

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Deployment:

> Cloud

> On Premise

By End User:

> Academic

> Corporate

By Regions:

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

> Europe

o UK

o Germany

> Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

> Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

> Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Credly, Accredible, Discendum, Portfolium, Accreditrust, Badge List,Badge Craft, Basno, Be Badges, Bestr., EbizOn., Forall Systems and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Digital Badges Market in Market Study:

> Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

> Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

> Venture capitalists

> Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

> Third-party knowledge providers

> Investment bankers

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=16867

What is the aim of the report?

Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=16867

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com