Taiwan reports 1 COVID death, 5 local cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday (Feb. 15) announced five local COVID cases and one death.

CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced 40 imported cases in addition to the five local infections. Chen also announced one death, raising the COVID death toll to 852.

Local cases

Chen said the local cases include two males and three females ranging in age from their 20s to their 40s.

Imported cases

The 40 cases include 25 males, 15 females, and one case still under investigation, ranging from under 10 years old to their 70s. Of these, 13 tested positive upon arrival at the airport and 27 tested positive during quarantine.

They arrived between Jan. 5 and Feb. 14 from the U.S. (eight cases), India, Singapore, Australia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Japan, the U.K., Spain, Algeria, Canada, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Indonesia, Brazil, and Argentina. The country of origin of five cases is still being investigated.

COVID deaths

The single death reported on Tuesday, case No. 18,138, was a Taiwanese woman in her 80s with a history of chronic disease. She was listed as a contact of case No. 17,368.

Due to the need for medical treatment, she was placed in a hospital isolation ward on Jan. 10 and tested positive for COVID at the end of her quarantine on Jan. 19. She developed pneumonia in her right lung and her condition continued to deteriorate.

Doctors treated the patient with Remdesivir, steroids, and antibiotics. She was placed in the intensive care unit for three days, but she did not require a ventilator. After three days, her condition stabilized, and she was placed in a standard isolation ward.

In early February, she underwent PCR testing twice, with the Ct value being 33 after both tests. This met the CECC's standard to be released from isolation.

However, that same day, she developed aspiration pneumonia and sepsis. She died on Feb. 4, and doctors believe that the main cause of death was aspiration pneumonia, with arterial heart disease being a contributing factor. She also suffered from diabetes and chronic renal failure, which required dialysis.

She had received one dose of the AstraZeneca COVID vaccine in June and the second dose in September. She did not receive a booster shot.