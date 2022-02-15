Douglas lifts Prairie View A&M over Grambling 71-70

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Will Douglas had 23 points as Prairie View A&M held off Grambling 71-70 on Monday night.

Jeremiah Gambrell, Jr. had 17 points for the Panthers (6-15, 6-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference). DeWayne Cox added 14 points. Jawaun Daniels finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Shawndarius Cowart had 20 points to pace the Tigers (10-15, 7-5). Tra'Michael Moton added 16 points. AJ Taylor had 11 points and eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com