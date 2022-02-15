Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

O'Connell lifts Creighton past Georgetown 88-77

By Associated Press
2022/02/15 12:35
O'Connell lifts Creighton past Georgetown 88-77

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Alex O'Connell had 27 points as Creighton beat Georgetown 88-77 on Monday night.

Ryan Hawkins had 14 points and 12 rebounds for Creighton (16-8, 8-5 Big East Conference). Ryan Kalkbrenner added 13 points. Ryan Nembhard had 12 points and six assists.

Aminu Mohammed scored a season-high 27 points and had 10 rebounds for the Hoyas (6-18, 0-13), who have now lost 14 games in a row. Dante Harris scored a career-high 23 points. Donald Carey had 12 points.

The Bluejays improve to 2-0 against the Hoyas this season. Creighton defeated Georgetown 80-66 last Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-15 14:57 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Menstrual leave not applicable to transgender women: Taiwan Ministry of Labor
Menstrual leave not applicable to transgender women: Taiwan Ministry of Labor
Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette' moment
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette' moment
Taiwan should rethink zero-COVID policy: Epidemiologist
Taiwan should rethink zero-COVID policy: Epidemiologist
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Taiwanese tourists singled out for Philippine quarantine
Taiwanese tourists singled out for Philippine quarantine
Air Force soldier allegedly kills sons in central Taiwan, attempts suicide
Air Force soldier allegedly kills sons in central Taiwan, attempts suicide
Korrnell Ritz Academy fined NT$190,000 for abuse of students in central Taiwan
Korrnell Ritz Academy fined NT$190,000 for abuse of students in central Taiwan
Taipei partially lifts COVID curbs
Taipei partially lifts COVID curbs
"