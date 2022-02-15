Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

US should prioritize Taiwan over Ukraine: Analysts

Former defense dept. official, academic say China could menace Taiwan as US deals with situation in Europe

  201
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/15 14:13
Chinese Navy sailing in South China Sea.

Chinese Navy sailing in South China Sea. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. should prioritize Taiwan’s defense over the current situation in Ukraine, analysts said recently.

Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Strategy and Force Development Elbridge Colby and Oriana Skylar Mastro, research fellow at Stanford University's Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, warned in a Wall Street Journal op-ed that “China poses an increasingly imminent threat to Taiwan” and that the People’s Liberation Army’s offensive capabilities are growing. “Denying China the ability to dominate Asia is more important than anything happening in Europe,” they said.

The analysts said the U.S. should defend Taiwan to maintain credibility in American efforts to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific. Because Taiwan is part of the first island chain, if it falls to the Chinese, the U.S. will not be able to easily defend vital allies like Japan and the Philippines, and China will be able to project military power close to the U.S. and its territories.

Colby and Mastro noted that Taiwan is an “economic powerhouse,” as demonstrated by its status as America’s ninth-largest trading partner and its near-monopoly of advanced semiconductor technology.

It is impossible for the U.S. to protect Taiwan from China if it is preoccupied elsewhere, they said. “Taiwan is more important than Ukraine.”

The two said the Biden administration cannot allow China to think it has “a window of opportunity” to seize Taiwan as the U.S. focuses on Eastern Europe.
Taiwan
U.S.
China
Elbridge Colby
Oriana Skylar Mastro
Wall Street Journal
Taiwan defense
Ukraine

RELATED ARTICLES

War between Russia and Ukraine would have limited impact on supply of natural gas to Taiwan: CPC
War between Russia and Ukraine would have limited impact on supply of natural gas to Taiwan: CPC
2022/02/14 19:41
US to reopen Solomon Islands embassy in bid to limit Chinese regional influence
US to reopen Solomon Islands embassy in bid to limit Chinese regional influence
2022/02/14 18:28
Subkarma building metaverse-ready brand marketing for Taiwan with NFTs
Subkarma building metaverse-ready brand marketing for Taiwan with NFTs
2022/02/14 18:15
Taipei reported over 600 cases of falsely advertised food, medical items in 2021
Taipei reported over 600 cases of falsely advertised food, medical items in 2021
2022/02/14 17:23
China could ramp up pressure on Taiwan if conflict breaks out in Ukraine
China could ramp up pressure on Taiwan if conflict breaks out in Ukraine
2022/02/14 16:21

Updated : 2022-02-15 14:56 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Menstrual leave not applicable to transgender women: Taiwan Ministry of Labor
Menstrual leave not applicable to transgender women: Taiwan Ministry of Labor
Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette' moment
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette' moment
Taiwan should rethink zero-COVID policy: Epidemiologist
Taiwan should rethink zero-COVID policy: Epidemiologist
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Taiwanese tourists singled out for Philippine quarantine
Taiwanese tourists singled out for Philippine quarantine
Air Force soldier allegedly kills sons in central Taiwan, attempts suicide
Air Force soldier allegedly kills sons in central Taiwan, attempts suicide
Korrnell Ritz Academy fined NT$190,000 for abuse of students in central Taiwan
Korrnell Ritz Academy fined NT$190,000 for abuse of students in central Taiwan
Taipei partially lifts COVID curbs
Taipei partially lifts COVID curbs
"