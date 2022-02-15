Cortez carries Alabama A&M over Ark.-Pine Bluff 74-69

NORMAL, Ala. (AP) — Anjay Cortez had a career-high 21 points as Alabama A&M narrowly defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 74-69 on Monday night.

Jalen Johnson had 17 points for Alabama A&M (7-16, 6-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Cameron Tucker added 12 points and six rebounds. EJ Williams had five assists.

Shawn Williams had 28 points for the Golden Lions (6-20, 4-9). Dequan Morris added 15 points and eight rebounds. Kylen Milton had 10 points.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Golden Lions on the season. Alabama A&M defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 70-50 on Jan. 3.

