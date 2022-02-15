United States 7, Switzerland 4

|United States
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|—
|7
|Switzerland
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|—
|4
Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 271, Team Percentage: 86.
M. Hamilton Shots: 20, Points: 74, Percentage: 93.
J. Landsteiner Shots: 20, Points: 74, Percentage: 93.
C. Plys Shots: 20, Points: 66, Percentage: 83.
J. Shuster Shots: 19, Points: 57, Percentage: 75.
Team Shots: 77, Team Points: 253, Team Percentage: 82.
S. Michel Shots: 20, Points: 62, Percentage: 78.
V. Tanner Shots: 20, Points: 73, Percentage: 91.
P. de Cruz Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.
B. Schwarz Shots: 17, Points: 47, Percentage: 69.