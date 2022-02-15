FWD extends free special benefit to cover vaccination complications until 30 June 2022

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 15 February 2022 - FWD Insurance ("FWD") has extended the coverage period of its free special benefit against vaccination complications ("free vaccination protection") until 30 June 2022. In light of the fifth wave of COVID-19 currently sweeping through Hong Kong and the government's upcoming introduction of a 'vaccine pass', FWD has extended this free vaccination protection that was originally introduced last year to reinforce protection. The protection is applicable to eligible customers1 of FWD life individual insurance plans in the event of covered adverse reactions arising from designated vaccinations2 during the coverage period, for free and with no registration required.

Kelvin Yu, Chief Product Officer for FWD Hong Kong & Macau said, "We always strive to stay apprised of market developments and our community's needs to offer the best-suited protection in a flexible and timely manner. We're extending the coverage period of the free vaccination protection to support our community's fight against the pandemic. We'll continue to monitor the situation and adjust our strategy to provide 'better coverage and more comprehensive protection'."

If eligible customers suffer from covered adverse reactions arising from designated vaccinations during the coverage period, they will receive the free vaccination protection including:

1. Hospital Cash Benefit: A maximum of HK$15,000 (HK$1,000 per day, limited to one stay, up to 15 days) will be payable if the insured customer is admitted to the hospital in Hong Kong or Macau within 14 days as a result of a covered vaccination adverse reaction.

2. Compassionate Death Benefit: A total of HK$250,000 will be payable if the customer passes away in Hong Kong or Macau due to a covered vaccination adverse reaction or complications within 30 days after diagnosis.

3. Pre-hospitalisation Outpatient Benefit: HK$300 (up to one time) will be payable if the insured customer consults a registered medical practitioner in Hong Kong or Macau on an out-patient basis due to a covered vaccination adverse reaction, provided that the consultation happens within 14 days prior to hospital confinement.

Terms and conditions apply. For more details of the Free Special Benefit against Vaccination Complications, please visit: https://www.fwd.com.hk/-/media/documents/urgent-announcement/free-special-benefit-against-vaccination-complications-mobile-flyer.pdf?rev=6ea107b48a1d4a0ea04d1bccfcba3217



1 Eligible customers refer to insureds of in-force FWD Life Individual Insurance Plans. Individual Insurance Plans include the individual insurance plans underwritten by FWD Life Insurance Company (Bermuda) Limited (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) ('FWD');FWD Life (Hong Kong) Limited, FWD Life Assurance Company (Hong Kong) Limited and FWD Life Insurance Company (Macau) Limited ('FWD Life'). The Individual Insurance Plans are subject to the policy provisions. Please refer to their respective product brochures and policy provisions for details.

2 Government-approved vaccines shall mean the vaccination for the purpose of immunisation and not correlated to vaccines administered after the onset of infection, including the first dose, subsequent doses and booster doses must be approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration or Hong Kong or Macau health authorities and prescribed by a Registered Medical Practitioner and administered by the same or registered nurse of Hong Kong or Macau during the Coverage Period in any hospital, the out-patient or any offsite locations in Hong Kong or Macau.

About FWD Hong Kong & Macau

FWD Hong Kong & Macau are part of the FWD Group, a pan-Asian life insurance business with more than 10 million customers across 10 markets, including some of the fastest growing insurance markets in the world.

FWD Hong Kong has been assigned strong financial ratings by international agencies. It offers life and medical insurance, employee benefits, and financial planning. FWD Macau provides a suite of life and medical insurance.

FWD is focused on making the insurance journey simpler, faster and smoother, with innovative propositions and easy-to-understand products, supported by digital technology. Through this customer-led approach, FWD is committed to changing the way people feel about insurance.

For more information about FWD Hong Kong & Macau, please visit WWW.FWD.COM.HK and WWW.FWD.COM.MO.

