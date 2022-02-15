Acrylic Resins Market to See Strong Expansion Through 2030 Covid-19 Analysis

Acrylic resins is thermoplastic or thermosetting polymer, which is used as a primary binder for coatings and additives. Acrylic resins can be both solvent-based and water-based systems. The density of acrylic resin is in the range of 1.02-1.19 g/cc. Acrylic resins have high water resistance, high adhesion, and they are resistant to cracking. Some of the major applications of acrylic resins include paints, coatings, adhesives, and sealants.

The global acrylic resins market was valued at $18.7 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $28.3 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2028.

The surge in demand for acrylic resins in building and construction projects is the major factor that propels market growth. In addition, owing to high adhesion, acrylic resins are used as primary binders in paints and coatings. Moreover, the growth in a number of smart city projects in Asia-Pacific and North America further fuels demand these resins. With rapid urbanization, the need for improved infrastructure and residential spaces is expected to play a crucial role in market growth.

The total population of Asia-Pacific represents around 60% of the total world population and is expected to increase 5.2 billion (0.9 billion increase) by 2050. Furthermore, with rising in demand for sustainable acrylic resins, applications of water-based systems is on the rise in the market. Moreover, water-based acrylic resins are slowly getting prominence in the market and industry players are shifting from alkyl coating to eco-friendly water-based acrylic coatings. Such factors are expected to positively impact the market growth.

However, adverse effects of solvent-based acrylic resins and environmental regulations regarding high volatile organic contents (VOCs) restrict the market growth. Rapid application of solvent-based acrylic resins may cause serious headache, dizziness, and light? headedness progressing to unconsciousness.

in the projected timeframe. A sustainable solution is the main goal of developing green or bio-based paints and coating systems. Environment sustainability encompasses every stage of coating’s life cycle i.e., from raw material to resin manufacturing and formulation level. Such developments are expected to provide new market opportunities in the coming years.

The global acrylic resins market is segmented on the basis of solvency, application, end-user, and region. On the basis of solvency, it is divided into water-based, solvent-based, and others. By application, it is categorized into paints & coatings, adhesives & sealants, elastomers, and others. By end-user, the market is classified into building & construction, paper & paperboard, consumer goods, automotive, electrical & electronics, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the key players profiled in the report include: Basf Se, Arkema, The Dow Chemical Company, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Sumitomo Chemical, Dic Corporation, and Dsm.

Key benefits for stakeholders

– The global acrylic resins market analysis covers in-depth information of major industry participants.

– Porter’s five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

– Major countries have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

– The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global acrylic resins market forecast for the period 2021-2028.

– The report outlines the current global acrylic resins market trends and future estimations of the market from 2020 to 2028 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

– The key drivers, restraints, & market opportunity and their detailed impact analysis are explained in the study.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion.

Key market segments:

– By Type

– Water based

– Solvent based

– By Application

– Paints & Coatings

– Adhesives & Sealants

– Others

– By End-User

– Building & Construction

– Automotive

– Electronics

– Packaging

– Others

– By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

