Ceramide Market Size, Revenue, Technology, Competitive Analysis, Growth Drivers and Opportunities by 2021 | Evonik Industries, Toyobo, Cayman Chemical, Arkema, and Doosan Corporation

Ceramide, a type of lipid complex, is present in the intercellular spaces of the epidermis layer of skin. Glycosphingolipids, a type of glycolipid found in plants, contain the ceramide compound. Basically, ceramide consists of sphingosine and fatty acid. Natural ceramide can be extracted from various plant resources such as rice, wheat, and soybeans. In addition, synthetic ceramide can be produced through microbial fermentation of various microorganisms. Ceramide is majorly used in cosmetics and skincare products to improve skin hydration rate and to improve the moisturizing ratio.

The global ceramide market was valued at $85.0 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $133.8 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2027.

The growing prominence of antiaging skin care products and increase in disposable income are the major drivers in the market. Furthermore, rise in aging population in countries such as the U.S., Japan, and UK fuels the demand for various cosmetics and dietary supplements. Ceramide used in skincare and food products can improve skin hydration rate and is effective against various age-related skin diseases. Moreover, with rising in disposable income, a large number of consumers are spending on personal care and cosmetics products.

The application of such products is often considered to improve the quality of life and self-confidence of consumers. Such factors are expected to boost the growth of the ceramide market. Furthermore, with the surge in demand of internet and mobile network, e-commerce and online sales channels are expected to gain traction in the market. For instance, North America and Europe have over 80% internet users, who largely contribute to the online sales of various cosmetics and food supplements.

Moreover, with the availability of various online sales channels, rural consumers can purchase specific products at an affordable price, which improved consumer engagement. In addition, expansion of supermarket and hypermarket stores in countries such as Canada, the U.S. is targeting new consumer demographics, which is further expected to enhance the market growth. For instance, supermarkets such as Galleria Supermarket and T&T Supermarket offer various imported beauty and personal care products from South Korean brands, which are majorly purchased by Asia consumers.

However, excessive concentration of ceramide in human tissue can lead to various health issues such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. Moreover, it has negative impact on metabolism and it is associated with other comorbidities. Such factors may restrict the growth of the market.

Nonetheless, shifting consumer trends toward natural products coupled with robust investment in European cosmetics industry is expected to create new market opportunities. In Europe, industry players spend at least 5% of their annual revenue in R&D, which consists of 77 innovation facilities and over 28,000 scientists.

Some of the key players profiled in the report include: Evonik Industries, Toyobo, Cayman Chemical, Arkema, and Doosan Corporation

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

The rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic largely impacted the demand from end-users of ceramide such as cosmetics and skincare products manufacturers. Lockdown measures and travel restrictions hindered the offline sales of cosmetics and personal care products. Moreover, due to limited social gatherings, consumers are leaving home only for essential products. In addition, due to social distancing norms, a large number of direct sales channels and retail stores witnessed a sharp decline in sales of cosmetics products. Countries across the globe-imposed ban on cross-border imports of various goods, which largely impacted the supply chain of the ceramide market. Delayed supply of raw materials and increase in lead time affected the production of ceramide and various end products.

However, the restriction on offline sales channels created new market opportunities for e-commerce, direct-consumer, and click-and-collect sales channels. Many cosmetics products manufacturers reported a 200% increase in online sales compared to that of the pre-Covid period. Moreover, with new promotions and discounts on online products, the market will slowly improve moving the unsold inventories.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2027.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion.

Key market segments:

– By Type

– Natural

– Synthetic

– By Process

– Fermentation Ceramides

– Plant Extract Ceramides

– By Application

– Cosmetics

– Food

– Others

– By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

