Tate Jr. leads Norfolk St. over Delaware St. 69-66

By Associated Press
2022/02/15 11:25
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Dana Tate Jr. had 20 points as Norfolk State narrowly defeated Delaware State 69-66 on Monday night.

Tate Jr. made 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Jalen Hawkins had 14 points for Norfolk State (17-5, 8-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Joe Bryant Jr. added 11 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Kris Bankston had seven rebounds.

John Stansbury had 15 points for the Hornets (2-20, 0-10), who have now lost 18 consecutive games. Myles Carter added 14 points. Dominik Fragala had 12 points.

The Spartans improve to 2-0 against the Hornets on the season. Norfolk State defeated Delaware State 80-51 on Jan. 12.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-15 13:26 GMT+08:00

