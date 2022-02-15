Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Wilson, Lynch lift Lehigh past Bucknell 86-77

By Associated Press
2022/02/15 11:15
Wilson, Lynch lift Lehigh past Bucknell 86-77

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Marques Wilson and Nic Lynch scored 19 points apiece as Lehigh topped Bucknell 86-77 on Monday night. Keith Higgins Jr added 17 points for the Mountain Hawks.

Wilson made 5 of 7 3-pointers. He added eight rebounds. Lynch also had 11 rebounds, while Higgins Jr posted six assists.

Jeameril Wilson had 11 points for Lehigh (10-17, 8-7 Patriot League).

Evan Taylor, whose 14 points per game coming into the matchup led the Mountain Hawks, shot only 20 percent for the game (1 of 5).

Andrew Funk had 24 points for the Bison (6-21, 3-12). Andre Screen added 16 points and three assists. Xander Rice had 14 points.

The Mountain Hawks improve to 2-0 against the Bison this season. Lehigh defeated Bucknell 97-64 on Jan. 13.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-15 13:26 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Menstrual leave not applicable to transgender women: Taiwan Ministry of Labor
Menstrual leave not applicable to transgender women: Taiwan Ministry of Labor
Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette' moment
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette' moment
Taiwan should rethink zero-COVID policy: Epidemiologist
Taiwan should rethink zero-COVID policy: Epidemiologist
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Taiwanese tourists singled out for Philippine quarantine
Taiwanese tourists singled out for Philippine quarantine
Air Force soldier allegedly kills sons in central Taiwan, attempts suicide
Air Force soldier allegedly kills sons in central Taiwan, attempts suicide
Korrnell Ritz Academy fined NT$190,000 for abuse of students in central Taiwan
Korrnell Ritz Academy fined NT$190,000 for abuse of students in central Taiwan
Taipei partially lifts COVID curbs
Taipei partially lifts COVID curbs
"